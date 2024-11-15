Showing item 1 of 5

Eve Hewson in Bad Sisters, with her arms up and a wine glass balanced on her head
Apple TV+

Eve Hewson on the appeal of Bad Sisters

"Sharon Horgan captures reality for women...I think that’s why people love the show"

Jeff Bridges in a black suit wearing glasses
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The Old Man's Jeff Bridges: "I couldn't walk"

The big-screen legend discusses his health issues and what he's watching on his small screen...

