This discovery+ show will make you want to take up an unusual hobby

Hosted by Canadian writer and stand-up comic Aba Amuquandoh, this exciting competition celebrates all things small as 11 of the world’s best miniaturists – including one Brit, Stephen Eddleston – are tasked with designing their dream home in miniature form, room by room, in just 10 weeks.

With more than 170m views on TikTok alone, it’s safe to say people’s obsession with the miniature world is on the rise. From the preparation of miniscule meals to intricate doll clothing, this unique and captivating trend has many of us hooked. And now, you can swap those short viral videos for an entire series of tiny wonders, thanks to the new discovery+ show Best in Miniature .

Each home must be created in painstaking detail as they miniaturise objects to 1:12 scale – and the results are nothing short of spectacular. There are regal countryside manors, sleek urban dwellings and model abodes so stylish they could have been pulled straight from the pages of a glossy magazine.

Go tiny or go home!

While the objects may be tiny, the stakes couldn’t be bigger, as the competitors battle it out for the chance to win a scholarship to attend a prestigious specialist design course to improve their miniaturist skills, as well as a handsome cash prize. Miniature expert Emma Waddell and interior designer Michael Lambie are the esteemed judges deciding their fate.

Showcasing an array of awe-inspiring small builds, the series also shines a light on the inspiring life stories of its skilled miniaturists, each of whom has found and developed a passion for designing and constructing model homes in varying styles and aesthetics.

And who knows, after watching this series, you might just find yourself inspired to “make it mini” yourself.

Advertisement

Stream Best in Miniature on discoveryplus.com or download the discovery+ app