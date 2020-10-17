Star Trek Discovery revived for fourth season

Its third series might have only just got underway but Star Trek: Discovery has already been renewed for a fourth instalment.

The next run of the hit sci-fi series will begin production as soon as the 2nd November, with Alex Kurtzman and Michelle Paradise once again returning as showrunners.

The news was confirmed in a video – uploaded by the official Star Trek Twitter account – which saw stars of the series excitedly announced the fourth run.

The video begins with stars Sonequa Martin-Green, Doug Jones and showrunners Kurtzman and Paradise announcing, “Star Trek: Discovery. Season 4. It’s official. We are back. November 2nd. Production begins.”

Michael Burnham star Martin-Green then says, “Oh my goodness, I am so excited to be back on set. It’s going to be great to see everybody and I think we’re going to really love on each other.

“I’m so excited to be giving you a season 4 and… watch season 3! That’s what I would say. That’s what I’m really excited about.”

And Saru actor Jones adds, “I am looking forward to the one thing I always look most forward to when we get to come back for another season of Star Trek: Discovery, and that is to be reunited with my family again. The Trek family. The Discovery family.

“To be able to at least be in the same room again, even if we can’t hug each other right away, I don’t know how it’s all going to work but I can’t wait.”

We are back! #StarTrekDiscovery Season 4 production begins November 2. ???? pic.twitter.com/Q5jdinqLvx — Star Trek on CBS All Access (@startrekcbs) October 16, 2020

The first episode of Star Trek Discovery season 3 was added to Netflix for UK fans yesterday (Friday 17th October), with the remaining episodes set to be released on a weekly schedule from now until 8th January.