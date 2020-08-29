The X-Files could return with an animated comedy spin-off

American broadcaster FOX is developing an animated comedy based on iconic sci-fi television series The X-Files.

The potential show is yet to be commissioned for a full series, but the network has ordered a script and presentation as they explore the idea further.

The animated series would be a light-hearted offshoot from the long-running franchise, focusing on an office of misfits who take on the cases too silly for elite agents Mulder and Scully.

According to TV Line, The X-Files: Albuquerque has series creator Chris Carter onboard as an executive producer, with the pilot episode to be written by Paradise PD‘s Rocky Russo and Jeremy Sosenko.

The X-Files first stormed onto television in 1993, gripping audiences with its strange and sometimes eerie cases, as well as its overarching conspiracy storylines.

After ending its initial run in 2002, the show returned for feature-length movie I Want To Believe in 2008, and again for a two-season revival in 2016.

The latter was said to be the final X-Files performance for Gillian Anderson; neither she nor her co-star David Duchovny are expected to return for this latest project.

The X-Files: Albuquerque is similar in concept to the recent Star Trek: Lower Decks, which took a comedic glance at another sci-fi franchise that has historically taken a dramatic tone.

Currently airing in the US on CBS All Access, the series follows a group of federation crew members who lack the glory and heroism of their colleagues on the bridge.

Anderson is highly in demand right now, appearing in coming-of-age comedy Sex Education as well as the upcoming fourth season of The Crown as Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, both on Netflix.

