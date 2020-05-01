Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Scifi
  5. Martin Clunes was ‘considered’ to play the Doctor Who lead in 2005

Martin Clunes was ‘considered’ to play the Doctor Who lead in 2005

The Doc Martin star was apparently one of the names in the running before Christopher Eccleston's casting

Martin Clunes

Martin Clunes was once in the running to play the Doctor, according to a conversation between former showrunners Steven Moffat and Russell T Davies published in the most recent issue of Doctor Who Magazine.

Advertisement

The pair were talking about how Davies had made it a priority to ensure the Doctor wasn’t posh when he set about casting the role for the revival in 2005, and how some of the names linked to the part didn’t quite fit in to that description.

Moffat said to Davies, “I think you were considering Hugh Grant and Martin Clunes. If you’d cast either of them, how would you have phrased the ‘not posh’ note? Because good luck!”

Davies did not reply with specific reference to Clunes – but did respond by saying, “Steven, you know full well we’re always winging it!”

Davies has long been open about having offered the role to Grant, who had been heavily linked to the iconic part before Christopher Eccleston was eventually cast, but the rumours around Clunes were never quite as prominent.

Interestingly, Clunes has appeared in Doctor Who before – making one of his first TV appearances in the classic era  story Snakedance, in which he played a character called Lon.

And of course the actor is also very well known for playing another doctor – albeit one with rather less experience of travelling through time and space – on ITV’S Doc Martin.

Advertisement

It seems unlikely that an army of Daleks will show up in Portwenn any time soon though…

The Doctor Who Series 12 DVD is released on 4th May and is available to pre-order now

Tags

All about Doctor Who

Revolution of the Daleks
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
Pomora Adoption Pack

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Get 40% off when you adopt an Italian olive tree

Each quarter you’ll receive a shipment of the finest oil straight from your tree!

Spring_Brandsite_1200x800_RT_October

Subscribe and get 6 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

Doctor

Ex-Doctor Who boss Russell T Davies regrets not doing classic story sequel

Doctor Who girl in the fireplace

Doctor Who The Girl in the Fireplace watchalong confirmed with Steven Moffat and Sophia Myles

Bradley Walsh as Graham, Jodie Whittaker as The Doctor, Tosin Cole as Ryan, Mandip Gill as Yaz - Doctor Who _ Season 12

Doctor Who boss gives an update on Christmas special and series 13 filming

Olivia Colman plays Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown

Find your favourite Best series to watch on Netflix right now (December 2020)