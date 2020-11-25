Nicola Adams and Katya Jones will reunite and dance in Strictly Come Dancing final

Nicola Adams and Katya Jones will get to dance in the Strictly Come Dancing final, albeit not in the competition proper. Instead they will perform as guests, with a dance they’ve not attempted previously.

Advertisement

Nicola and Katya were forced to withdraw from Strictly Come Dancing after Week Three, when the professional dancer returned a positive COVID-19 test and they both had to isolate.

A jubilant Katya revealed to Rylan Clark-Neal on Strictly It Takes Two: “It’s definitely something we haven’t done before. We just want to really leave with a bang and leave people with that memory of us dancing together… [It’s] just what we want to do.”

Thought you had kept up with the Kardashians? Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Thanks, you are now signed up to our entertainment newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Entertainment newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

The duo explained how they reacted when Katya was told her test was positive.

Katya said: “Nothing went through my mind. The tears just went streaming down my face instantly and I just kept asking, ‘Can Nicola carry on?’ That’s all I wanted for her.”

But she accepted they had to leave Strictly: “Hey, we’re doing our part and everybody’s being kept safe and these are the rules. Of course I was gutted, absolutely heartbroken.”

Nicola and Katya had been strong contenders in this year’s competition and will be remembered for breaking new ground as Strictly’s first ever same-sex couple.

At the time of their exit Nicola said she was “absolutely devastated my Strictly journey has come to an end so soon. I had so much more to give and so many people to win this for!”

She added, about the isolation period: “It’s been really difficult. You know the movie Castaway… I needed a little Wilson.”

Katya, who won Strictly Come Dancing in 2017 with actor Joe McFadden, said she had been asymptomatic from day one.

Nicola continued: “It was horrible. I just felt sorry for Katya because I knew she was going to blame herself. It’s one of those things…”

Katya interjected: “Are you blaming me!”

Nicola replied: “No!… I didn’t want her to blame herself. It wasn’t her fault and I never saw it that way.”

The Strictly Come Dancing final will screen on BBC One on Saturday 19th December.

Advertisement

While you’re waiting visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight, or check out our guide to new TV shows 2020 to find out what’s airing this autumn and beyond.