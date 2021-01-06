Who is Joe Black? Meet the RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star with “haunted glamour”

We’re so close now to the start of the new run of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK and we can’t wait to see what this years group of queens have in store for us when the show gets going next month.

One of the queens taking part is Joe Black, who looks to the movies of the past for inspiration.

“I love silent movies and old 1920 and 30s films. I love it when more is more, and I adore the grotesquely glamourous. I love Norma Desmond from Sunset Boulevard and Marlene Dietrich.”

But when pitted against the rest of the RuPaul’s Drag Race UK contestants, how will Joe Black do? Here’s everything you need to know below.

Joe Black: Key Facts

Age: 30

From: Brighton (Portsmouth)

Instagram: misterjoeblack

Twitter: @misterjoeblack

Strengths: Look for performance to be key to Joe’s success! “I’m very musical, I sing in a character voice, I play the piano, but mostly I am an expert in clownery.

I’d like to channel my inner thespian and take on an acting challenge. I am so excited for Snatch Game!”

Weaknesses: Dancing is an area that she is not overly confident about. “I am dreading the dancing challenges. Pop is not me. I’m more Marlena than Minogue.”

Why Drag Race UK?: “I thought why not?! I have been performing for thirteen years, and I have travelled the world and been to America, Australia, Europe. Drag Race made me feel like packing up my things again and embarking on a brand-new adventure…”

Oh bloody hell. Thanks for the love everyone. This is intense! Some credits where credits are due! Dress by Magdelene Celeste. Gauntlets and neckpiece by Below the Belt! And hair by Dan Chapman. I couldn’t look like the spooky old tart I do without their talents!! pic.twitter.com/9ag4Q6qaZu — Joe Black (@misterjoeblack) December 16, 2020

Who is Joe Black?

Joe Back is the first Drag Race UK contestant to come out of Brighton and expect some hints of cabaret from her. “I come from the world of cabaret so it’s all ostrich feathers, glitter and burlesque. What a lovely place to come from. Oh, and I am the first person from Drag Race to hail from Brighton.”

She is also keen for you to know that there is more to her than the costume she wears may suggest, saying: “I may look a tad harsh or strange on first glimpse, but I enjoy a ballad, and I always try to be kind and nice. I may look mean but I’m full of love.”

Why is a Joe Black show like?

“Imagine you’ve found yourself in some seedy 1920s Berlin cabaret joint where we will have a dark, delicious and deviant time. I bring all the wonky eyebrows and eyeshadow of the traditional seaside drag with a bit of haunted glamour, I sometimes think I’m a bit too much for people, but the nannas love me.”

When is RuPaul’s Drag Race UK on TV?

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK will air on BBC Three via BBC iPlayer from 14th January 2021. The first season is currently available to binge now.

Season two of RuPaul's Drag Race UK will be available to watch on BBC iPlayer from January 14th 2021. RuPaul's Drag Race season one is available to watch on BBC iPlayer.