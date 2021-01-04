Who is Grandfather Clock on The Masked Singer?

ITV’s The Masked Singer is back this year for another series of ridiculous costumes, entertaining performances and surprising celebrities and its already shaping up to be an exciting season.

The identities of two famous contestants have been revealed so far with musicians Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Mel B unmasked in the first two episodes.

There are now 10 celebrities remaining in The Masked Singer contestants line up and among them is Grandfather Clock – the tall, moustached timekeeper who made his singing debut on Saturday.

Here’s everything you need to know about Grandfather Clock – from the clues and hints about his identity to the panellists’ guesses.

Who is Grandfather Clock? Songs, clues, guesses

Meet Grandfather Clock who hopes to have the time of their life in series two.

Grandfather Clock is the original Tik Tok and will be making every second on stage count.

Songs:

Week two – Rock Around the Clock by Bill Haley & His Comets

Clues:

Grandfather Clock said: “When you’re chasing time you learn to make every singe minute count, who know when you might be in extra time” – a football reference?

He said that while he’s a Grandfather Clock, he’s “extremely young at heart”

Grandfather Clock has been “the keeper” of a loved institution

In his VT, we saw football boots, a tennis racket, cricket balls, boots with spurs on and three lions

His final clue was: “I’ve never been an academic, but I have been called a genius.”

Guesses:

David Seaman

Des Lynam

David James

Les Ferdinand

Is Grandfather Clock David Seaman?

Jonathan Ross suggested Grandfather Clock could be former England goalkeeper David Seaman.

Throughout the 90s and early 2000s, Seaman played for Arsenal and England before retiring from professional football 2004. He is now goalkeeping coach for Combined Counties League club Wembley.

Seaman responded to Jonathan Ross’ prediction on Twitter by posting a picture of himself next to a Grandfather Clock.

Is Grandfather Clock Des Lynam?

Rita Ora said that Grandfather Clock reminded her of Countdown and said she thought former host Des Lynam could be behind the costume.

Broadcaster Lynam is best known for presenting Match of the Day and coverage of Wimbledon, the Grand National, the World Cup and the Olympic Games.

Is Grandfather Clock David James?

After hearing Grandfather Clock’s final clue, Mo Gilligan suggested the character could actually be former footballer David James.

The goalkeeper played for England and numerous Premier League teams from the 90’s up until 2013. He has since become a TV pundit for BT Sport and competed in the 2019 series of Strictly Come Dancing.

Is Grandfather Clock Les Ferdinand?

Davina McCall said she though Grandfather Clock could be Les Ferdinand.

The former professional footballer played for Queens Park Rangers, Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United among other teams before retiring in 2006. He is now director of football at Queens Park Rangers.

