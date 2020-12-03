Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway will be returning next year, with the comedy duo back as hosts, ITV has announced.

The series promises to feature “big showbiz guests, high-octane challenges and hilarious hidden-camera set ups”, in addition to some new exciting features viewers can look forward to.

ITV said in a statement: “Every show will sign off in spectacular style when some of the country’s biggest and best performers take to the Takeaway stage for a one-off performance in the End of the Show Show, as the only series on TV that lets its’ audience ‘Win The Ads’ continues to be the happiest ninety minutes of the week.

“Expect high energy live entertainment from start to finish as Saturday night’s most feel-good series returns to kick start the weekend with a bang.”

The last series ended in the middle of the first lockdown, so the show was forced to air without an audience, and the anticipated Florida finale was cancelled. Viewers can hopefully expect things to return to ‘normal’ next year, fingers crossed.

When is Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway back in 2021?

The launch date has yet to be confirmed. ITV are looking for contestants to take part, with the applications closing by April 2nd, so we can probably expect its return in the spring.

What can viewers expect from the new series?

ITV says that viewers can look forward to celebrity guests, live entertainment, epic challenges and the show’s traditional hidden-camera set ups – but they’ve also revealed that there will be some new features too.

Are there any new features in Saturday Night Takeaway 2021?

Viewers can expect some new features next year, including a scripted comedy serial, a whole host of brand-new studio games, and live surprises – which will be unleashed upon both the studio audience and viewers at home.

Will there be a live studio audience?

As ITV has opened its applications for potential contestants to take part in the show, so we’re assuming there will be a studio audience next year. The series has also teased surprises that will be “unleashed upon the studio audience”, so a live audience is planned for next year’s series.

“If you fancy taking part yourself in the best show on TV, or if you’d like to nominate someone you know for the surprise of their life, then we want to hear from you!” ITV said.

Applicants can go here to fill out on the online entry form.

Will there be a competition?

A competition hasn’t been confirmed yet. Over 300 viewers were due to be flown out to Disney World in Florida to join Ant and Dec for the show’s spectacular finale, after winning ‘Places On The Plane’ over the course of the series. The finale in Florida was then cancelled due to the pandemic, but ITV said it would still honour the winners’ prizes at a later date.

“All recipients of a ‘Place on the Plane’ prize will have their prizes honoured and flown by Virgin Holidays for a 5-night stay at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida at such later date when it is practical for Virgin Holidays and Walt Disney World Resort to fulfil the prize,” ITV said in a statement.

