What is Great British Bake Off’s theme this week? Final Technical, Signature bake and Showstopper

After 10 amazing weeks in the tent, the Great British Bake Off Final is finally here!

Every week, Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood set the contestants three challenges: Signature, Technical and Showstopper. At the end of each week, one contestant is crowned Star Baker and another is sent home.

However, this week, things will be a little different as Peter, Laura and Dave take on their very last challenge, before the Great British Bake Off judges and hosts crown one winner.

So, what will their final task be? Will they be able to handle it? And more importantly, which one of the Great British Bake Off 2020 contestants will walk away with the much coveted, glass trophy dish?

Here’s everything you need to know as the competition comes to an end.

What is this week’s The Great British Bake Off theme?

Week 10 – Final Week

One baker will be crowned this year’s winner after taking on these final three challenges

What’s this week’s Signature Challenge? Puff pastries with set custard.

What’s this week’s Technical Challenge? We don’t know too much, but we do know it’ll be a classic combination of chocolate and nuts.

What’s this week’s Showstopper Challenge? A magnificent dessert tower.

Week 9 – Patisserie Week

It’s semi-final week and the bakers sure have their work cut out!

What was this week’s Signature Challenge? 12 identical Savarin (yeast enriched dough) patisseries.

What was this week’s Technical Challenge? A very fancy Danish Cornucopia.

What was this week’s Showstopper Challenge? A cube cake comprised of at least 25 mini cube cakes.

One thing's éclair: it's Pâtisserie Week for The Semi Final! #GBBO pic.twitter.com/Ls7JzGksWU — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) November 16, 2020

Week 8 – Dessert week

The bakers pud up with a lot this week, as they tackled desserts!

What was this week’s Signature Challenge? 12 mini cheesecakes with a baked element.

What was this week’s Technical Challenge? Two Sussex pond puddings.

What was this week’s Showstopper Challenge? A jelly art design cake – fancy!

Week 7- ’80s Week

The bakers are going back in time for ’80s week!

What was this week’s Signature Challenge? Eight individual quiches made with shortcrust pastry and presented out of their tins.

What was this week’s Technical Challenge? Deep fried custard finger doughnuts.

What was this week’s Showstopper Challenge? Ice cream cake with one baked element.

We're going Bake To The Future with 80s Week! #GBBO pic.twitter.com/xTEObZBgi2 — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) November 2, 2020

Week 6 – Japanese Week

The bakers will say “konnichi wa” to the show’s first ever Japanese week!

What was this week’s Signature Challenge? Eight, delicious steamed buns.

What was this week’s Technical Challenge? Matcha crepe cake with 12 layers.

What was this week’s Showstopper Challenge? A spectacular Kawaii cake.

Too kawaii for words – it's our very first Japanese Week on #GBBO! pic.twitter.com/rUwrxzHgKw — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) October 26, 2020

Week 5- Pastry Week

What was this week’s Signature Challenge? Good old Cornish Pasties.

What was this week’s Technical Challenge? Eclairs – six chocolate, six raspberry.

What was this week’s Showstopper Challenge? Tarts in a pastry cage.

Week 4 – Chocolate Week

The bar was risen on this week’s Great British Bake Off!

What was this week’s Signature Challenge? Delicious chocolate brownies!

What was this week’s Technical Challenge? Babka – a sweet, braided bread originating in Jewish communities.

What was this week’s Showstopper? A white chocolate celebration cake.

Week 3 – Bread Week

The contestants had to prove they have what it takes this Bread Week

What was this week’s Signature Challenge? Soda bread. The contestants have been tasked with making two, free-form soda bread loafs – one sweet, one savoury – with homemade butter.

What was this week’s Technical Challenge? Rainbow bagels.

What was this week’s Showstopper Challenge? A large decorative bread plaque in the style of a traditional Harvest Festival Sheaf representing the one thing they’re most grateful for.

Week 2 – Biscuit Week

Prepare for cheeky innuendos and Bake Off puns (ahem – Prue!) as this week is Biscuit Week wasn’t short og

What was this week’s Signature Challenge? Florentine biscuits – a sweet pastry of nuts and fruit coated in chocolate – lush!

What was this week’s Technical Challenge? Coconut macaroons.

What was week’s Showstopper Challenge? A 3D biscuit sculpture of a dinner setting.

Channel 4

Week 1 – Cake Week

The 2020 series followed tradition, kicking off with Cake Week.

What was this week’s Signature Challenge? The 12 hopefuls were tasked with making a traditional Battenberg cake – a light sponge cake held together with jam, showing a distinctive two-by-two check pattern when cut.

What was this week’s Technical Challenge? The wholesome Technical – set by Paul – required baking six, mini pineapple upside down cakes.

What was this week’s Showstopper Challenge? The contestants were put to the test and asked to make cake busts of their favourite celebrities. By the end of it, however, you’d be excused for thinking they were actually busts of enemies.

The Great British Bake Off Final is on Channel 4 on Tuesday, November 24th at 8pm.