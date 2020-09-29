Great British Bake Off’s latest eliminated contestant “didn’t like the judging process”

The latest contestant to be eliminated from The Great British Bake Off has said he did not like the judging process on the popular competition show.

Advertisement

Makbul, 51, from Manchester was sent home from the iconic tent after failing to impress judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith during Biscuit Week.

And although he was full of praise for the judges – as well as presenters Matt Lucas and Noel Fielding – Makbul wasn’t much of a fan of the judging process itself.

In an exit interview, he said, “I will also treasure the fun times I had with the judges and presenters. I didn’t like the judging process, but I knew the nature of the beast and Paul and Prue were both sensational.

“Prue was so nice to me and I think she understood me and tried to bring out the best in me at all times – she is a picture of kindness.”

On the presenting duo, he added, “Matt was absolutely amazing, and when it got really stressful in the tent because of the time restrictions he was such a support. Noel is so zany and they really bounced off each other.”

Love Entertainment on TV? Get news and views on the best shows direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks! Our best wishes for a productive day. Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Edit your newsletter preferences Sign me up! Sign up to get the latest entertainment TV news, views and interviews direct to your inbox. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy

The second episode of this year’s contest saw the bakers try their hand at various biscuit challenges, starting with florentines for the signature bake before attempting coconut macaroons for the Technical Challenge and finishing up with elaborate Showstopper round.

Despite exiting early in the process, Makbul said he throughly enjoyed appearing on the show and enjoyed seeing the reaction to the first episode last week.

“The comments on social media after the first episode were hilarious, including the ones that took the mickey out of my bakes,” he said. “I am not easily offended, you have to take it on the chin, especially as you don’t know the people.

“All the messages from work mates, friends and family have all been so supportive. It’s nice that people make contact that you haven’t heard from in a while, even people from my primary school days. It does change your outlook to life and it’s made it a bit more fun.”

Advertisement

While the result was bad news for Makbul, there was better news for Dave – who was crowned the week’s Star Baker.