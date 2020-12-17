Taskmaster Champion of Champions confirmed by Channel 4 – start date, contestants and latest news

Tonight saw the exciting conclusion of Taskmaster’s 10th series, with Richard Herring emerging as the show’s first winner on Channel 4, and while that means there’s no more Taskmaster left in 2020, get ready to see a lot of Greg Davies and Alex Horne in 2021.

Not only are fans getting a Taskmaster Christmas special on New Year’s Day and an 11th series next year, but there’ll also be a Champion of Champions special, in which winners from the past five series return to compete for the title of ultimate Taskmaster victor.

Here’s everything you need to know about Taskmaster’s 2021 Champion of Champions special.

When does Taskmaster Champion of Champions start?

Channel 4 has not yet announced an exact release date for Taskmaster’s Champion of Champions special, but the broadcaster has said that we’ll be seeing the tournament on our screens at some point in 2021.

Who are the Taskmaster Champion of Champions contestants?

Taking on Taskmaster’s second Champion of Champions special are the winners of series six to 10.

This includes Upstart Crow’s Liza Tarbuck (series six), After Life’s Kerry Godliman (series seven), comedian Lou Sanders (series eight), Mock the Week’s Ed Gamble (series nine) and comedian Richard Herring (series 10).

If you’re curious as to which celebrities will be taking part in the upcoming New Year’s special, make sure to check out the Taskmaster line-up.

Who won the previous Taskmaster Champion of Champions series?

Taskmaster’s first Champion of Champion series took place in 2017, with the winners from series one to five competing in a two-part series to be crowned the ultimate Taskmaster victor.

Series one winner Josh Widdicombe (The Last Leg) was crowned the Champion of Champions after taking on The Duchess’ Katherine Ryan (series two), comedian Rob Beckett (series three), The Mighty Boosh’s Noel Fielding (series four) and Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing’s Bob Mortimer (series five).

Where is the Taskmaster house?

The iconic Taskmaster house is filmed at a property in Chiswick – a three-bedroom bungalow at Chiswick Bridge, Great Chertsey Rd, London W43U.

A former groundskeepers’ cottage inside a golf course, the Taskmaster house has seen many celebrities complete various ridiculous challenges on its grounds and was previously listed to be rented for £4,117 per month.

For more information about the Taskmaster house and how the show’s crew live on the property during filming, check out our page on where Taskmaster is filmed.

The Taskmaster Christmas special airs on New Year's Day.