How to apply for The Million Pound Cube

Fancy your chances in The Cube? Here's how you can apply to be on the series.

The Million Pound Cube

Joining the likes of Blankety Blank and Alan Carr’s Epic Gameshow for a Christmas revival is none other The Cube!

Presented by Phillip Schofield, the series returned earlier this year after a five-year hiatus with fewer episodes but a new format – most notably an increased jackpot of £1 million. No pressure then when taking on the infamously difficult The Cube games

The Christmas special airs on 20th December at 8pm on ITV and sees actress and presenter Emily Atack take on the iconic perspex box with mum Kate Robbins, as well as McFly’s Danny Jones and Dougie Poynter. Will they be able to follow in the footsteps of Mo Farah and become the second-ever winners of the top jackpot?

However, the Cube is not just a celebrity gameshow – if you’re good under pressure here’s how you can step into the titular 4m x 4m x 4m box and take on The Million Pound Cube.

How can I apply for The Million Pound Cube?

Unfortunately, this is a one-off celebrity Christmas special, and applications for The Million Pound Cube are not currently open.

However, The Cube will likely return for a series 11 next year so keep your eyes peeled for application forms in early 2021. The last series saw contestants compete together in pairs for the first time, with the show looking for competitive teams of two people from the same household with “a mix of abilities and personalities”.

We’ll make sure to keep you updated as and when applications for the next series open so watch this space!

Alternatively, you can check for yourself on ITV’s Be On TV website, which is currently wanting contestants for upcoming series of Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway, Stephen Mulhern gameshow Rolling In It, and Jeremy Clarkson’s Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?

The Million Pound Cube Celebrity airs on Sunday 20th December at 8pm on ITV. If you’re looking for something to watch, check out our TV Guide

