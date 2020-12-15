Phillip Schofield returned to present a revamped series of The Cube earlier this year, which saw pairs take on the iconic perspex box for the first time - including celebrities Jason Manford, Mo Gilligan, Kevin Clifton, and Stacey Dooley.

The celebrity contestants continue with a Christmas special on 20th December, which will see presenter Emily Atack step into the 4m x 4m x 4m cube with actress mum Kate Robbins, as well as McFly bandmates Danny Jones and Dougie Poynter.

However, the Cube will certainly not go easy on them just because they are celebrities - so which high-pressure games will they be playing whilst confined in the claustrophobic crate?

Here's everything you need to know about the games that will feature on The Cube Celebrity Special.

Which games will feature on The Cube Celebrity Special?

ITV has not given much away about The Cube Celebrity Special but the celebrity pairs will take part in the new two player challenges seen earlier this year, as well as the classic solo games.

Previous two player challenges included placing forty balls into a container in fifteen seconds, swapping blocks through a hole in the wall in twenty seconds, and jointly building a tower of blocks while being rotated.

Each couple will have nine lives to complete seven games, each one worth an increasing amount of money.

While we don't have details about the games just yet, we know that they'll be "deceivingly simple tasks" like "throwing a ball into a container", "balancing on a beam", or "stopping a clock at precisely 10 seconds".

Speaking about the games in the upcoming show, host Phillip Schofield said: "The beauty of The Cube is that you could have someone bouncing a ball into a bucket for £20,000 or you're bouncing a ball into a bucket for £100,000."

Mo Gilligan trying to bounce a ball into a box on The Million Pound Cube Celebrity ITV

"It was built from people sitting in an office rolling up a piece of paper and then quietly in your head thinking “I’m going to get this into the waste paper basket and if I do I win £10,000.’ We’ve all done that. It's built on those sorts of games."

He added that if he were to go up against The Cube, he'd be good at "the throwing games" while "some of the memory games wouldn't be so bad", however, he added: "the games that would be the complete undoing of me are the ones where you've got the metal hoops and the long pole and you are threading through the hoops."

Previous celebrity contestant Kevin Clifton revealed that his favourite game during his time on the show required balancing a ball on a plate.

"It sounds simple but it was really tough. Balanced on top of a pole was a plate with a small ball on it. I had to hold the bottom of the pole and manoeuvre from one side of The Cube to the other and not drop the ball," he said. "Once I reached the other side I had to connect the ball to the magnet. Honestly it was a nightmare to try and complete. It was such a difficult task."

If you’re looking for something to watch, check out our TV Guide. For more Christmas viewing suggestions, check out our best Christmas TV for 2020 guide.