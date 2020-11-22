Death in Paradise confirms Emmerdale and Strictly’s Kelvin Fletcher will appear in series 10

Death in Paradise has confirmed that ex-Emmerdale star and Strictly champion Kelvin Fletcher will be jetting out to Saint Marie for a guest appearance in the next series.

Fletcher’s casting was originally leaked back in September when fellow guest star Jason Manford posted a picture of the pair on a flight together, adding – in a now-deleted tweet – “…it’s Kelvin fletcher and we’re off to Guadeloupe to film Death in Paradise.”

Best known for his long-running role as Andy Sugden on ITV soap Emmerdale from 1996 to 2016, Fletcher last year competed in and won Strictly Come Dancing with his professional partner Oti Mabuse.

His Death in Paradise guest spot has now been confirmed by a post on the show’s official Twitter account.

Also confirmed for a guest appearance is Laura Aikman, who rose to fame on children’s series The Mysti Show (2004-05)before going on to appear in Casualty (2009-10), Citizen Khan (2013-16) and Gavin & Stacey (2019).

You’ll have seen her in #LondonKills and #CitizenKhan, and now we’re welcoming her as a guest star in #DeathInParadise – it’s @LauraAikman! pic.twitter.com/QYOR15raCa — Death in Paradise (@deathinparadise) November 22, 2020

It’s yet to be confirmed exactly who Fletcher and Aikman will be playing, but they join previously-confirmed Death in Paradise series 10 guest stars Manford, Luke Pasqualino (Our Girl), Faye McKeever (Des) and Patrick Robinson (Casualty).

It has also been announced that Sara Martins, who appeared on the show as DS Camille Bordey from its first episode until midway through its fourth series – departing in 2015 – will return to the Death in Paradise cast for a guest appearance in the new series.

BBC / Red Planet

Joséphine Jobert is also reprising her role of DS Florence Cassell in the upcoming episodes, having previously exited the show during its eighth series in 2019, joining series regulars Ralf Little (DI Neville Parker), Don Warrington (Commissioner Patterson), Tobi Bakare (DS JP Hooper), Élizabeth Bourgine (Mayor Catherine Bordey) and new cast addition Tahj Miles (Marlon Pryce).

Executive producer Tim Key has also promised “more surprises” to come before the new series airs on BBC One in early 2021.

“When we were planning our 10th series, we knew we wanted to treat the audience to some massive surprises, and welcoming Sara back to the show after six years is one of the best,” he said.

“It’s a joy working with her again and we can’t wait for the audience to see what’s in store for Camille.

“Seeing her filming on the beach in Guadeloupe was one of my favourite moments this series, and the really cool thing is that there are still more surprises to come!”

