Josephine Jobert makes surprise return to Death in Paradise as DS Florence Cassell

BBC One’s Death in Paradise has begun filming its 10th season, which will see former series regular Josephine Jobert reprise her role as DS Florence Cassell.

Jobert, who starred in four series of the British-French crime drama before leaving in 2019, is making a surprise return for Death in Paradise’s 10th anniversary as DS Cassell, who is ready to get back to work after her fiancé’s death two years ago.

Filmed on the French Caribbean island of Guadeloupe, series 10 will see Cassell struggle to get to know her new boss Neville Parker (Ralf Little) and his peculiarities.

“Neville soon realises he is existing in the Caribbean, rather than embracing life there. With Florence’s help, he determines to seize the day and finds himself starting to reveal some of his secrets – including of a romantic nature,” the BBC teases. “But is Neville really built for a life in the tropics? And is a romantic relationship ever going to be possible for him?”

While Jobert is returning to the show after a series away, Shyko Amos (Ruby Patterson) and Aude Legastelois-Bidé (DS Madeleine Dumas) are leaving Death in Paradise after two seasons on the show.

Former CBBC actor Tahj Miles is joining the cast for series 10, playing 18-year-old petty criminal Marlon Pryce – “a ball of energy” who “thinks he knows it all”.

“We are delighted to be able to start filming and can’t wait to celebrate our 10th series with our audience. It’s a joy to be working with Josephine Jobert again and we think the viewers will love watching her trying to get to grips with Neville,” said executive producer Tim Key.

“And we are very happy to welcome Tahj Miles to the show. Marlon is going to make real waves once he arrives in Saint Marie,” he added. “We’ve got some real treats for our long-term viewers as the series progresses – including some major surprises and the possibility of another returning face or two. We are determined to make this our biggest and best series yet and can’t wait to take our viewers back to Saint Marie in 2021.”

Jobert left Death in Paradise during the drama’s eighth series, citing “personal and professional reasons” in a video posted on the show’s Twitter page.

In her final episode, we saw Florence quit her job at the Saint Marie police department following the tragic death of her fiancé Patrice.

Death in Paradise will return for a 10th series later this year.