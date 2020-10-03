Billie Eilish, David Beckham and many more ask David Attenborough about nature in star-studded video

Iconic broadcaster and historian Sir David Attenborough has answered questions about the planet and his career in a star-studded new video produced by Netflix.

Advertisement

The interview comes as his latest documentary, A Life on Our Planet, prepares to land on the streaming service, taking a look back on his incredible career and offering a stark warning about the necessity of urgent climate action.

Among the familiar faces who appear in the clip are football icons David Beckham and Marcus Rashford, singer-songwriter Billie Eilish, acclaimed actress Dame Judi Dench, and Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams.

Sex Education stars Asa Butterfield, Kedar Williams-Stirling and Patricia Allison also appear, as well as Our Planet cameraman Sandesh Kadur, and many more who have been influenced by Attenborough’s incredible body of work.

Get Netflix and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks for signing up! Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts on Netflix and on demand services and receive TV and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

The video touches on tough subject matters, including how the historian has been impacted by witnessing climate damage, what can be done to slow the melting of the ice caps, and the true cost of deforestation.

In addition, he is asked to pick out highlights from his decades-long career, mentioning his work filming birds of paradise in the 1950s, describing the species as “unforgettably beautiful.”

Check out the video below:

Sir Attenborough concludes: “The time has come now when we can’t just have our own selfish interests, when we have to think of other people who are dependent upon what we do.

“That applies to everybody on the planet. We have to work together, we have to have international agreements, we have to work things out.”

Advertisement

David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet will launch globally on Netflix, Sunday 4th October 2020. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our guide to the best TV series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix, or visit our TV Guide.