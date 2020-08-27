Will there be a season 2 of Tiger King? What will it be about?

It was one of the most bizarre series to ever land on Netflix, but docuseries Tiger King is without a doubt the runaway success of 2020.

Featuring on the extraordinary life of Joe Exotic, a tiger handler in Oklahoma, the documentary explores the events in the run up to his prison sentence which he is currently serving.

But Exotic wasn’t the only stand-out star – Carole Baskin achieved worldwide fame for her part in the documentary, but she’s been highly critical of the series in which her nemesis accused her of killing her husband. Baskin has denied any and all allegations.

Although Exotic is currently behind bars on his 22-year sentence, many have been hoping and praying there would be more episodes of Tiger King. And it seems like we’re going ahead with it.

Here’s everything we know so far about a potential Tiger King 2 and what the storylines could be.

Will there be a series two of Tiger King?

It looks like we might well not have seen the last of the series – with numerous sources claiming that future episodes could be on the way.

In May 2020, one of the subjects of the first series, John Reinke, told The Mirror that there were still hundreds of hours of unseen footage.

He said: “There’s so much more content that needs to be in there and I know Netflix have footage for two or three more episodes…the network said they are going to be in touch with me about it.”

And he added: “Joe had a bunch of directors through the zoo at various points and they took the footage with them. They filmed everything and took what they had on video with them. That footage is also likely to surface at some point.”

Earlier the show’s producers Eric Goode and Rebecca Chaiklin had discussed the potential future of the show, indicating that the whole story had not yet been told.

When asked about the show’s plot, Chaiklin responded: “To be continued,” before adding: “I mean, yes we have a crazy amount of footage and it’s a story that’s still unfolding. We’re not sure yet, but there could be a follow-up on this story because there’s a lot that’s still unfolding in it, and it’ll be just as dramatic and just as colourful as what has unfolded these past few years.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, wildlife veterinarian Dr James Liu – who indicated he was a member of Tiger King’s production team – told the publication that a sequel was in the works under the series name.

Although just speculation at the moment, Liu hinted there was more to be told around the 2003 tiger attack that ended magicians Siegfried and Roy’s Las Vegas show.

And though nothing has been confirmed by any broadcaster just yet, Joe Exotic’s husband Dillon Passage confirmed they were already filming for Tiger King 2.

Speaking to Good Morning Britain in August 2020, Dillon revealed: “I’ve done a little bit of filming for that [season two].

“I do not know the release date but it’s going to be very interesting because it will tell a little bit of Joe’s arrest and afterwards.”

Dillon added: “I know there’s going to be some phone call recordings of Joe that is going to be in it. There is no filming since he’s incarcerated.”

What will the second series be about?

Reinke has indicated that several other people have been affected by Exotic’s action who weren’t mentioned in the first series, claiming, “There’s quite a lot of lives been turned upside down and I really don’t think it’s over yet. There’s going to be more lives turned upside down out of this deal.”

Meanwhile further episodes could also explore some unanswered questions from the first run, including the fates of Jeff Lowe and Doc Antle.

Jeff Lowe ended up buying Joe’s zoo after he was arrested, and is now the CEO, while Doc Antle – who is the founder and director of The Institute for Greatly Endangered and Rare Species, also known as T.I.G.E.R.S., in Myrtle Beach, Florida – still runs his business and is said to make a pretty good fortune from it – so both stories could be ripe for further exploration.

Meanwhile, Exotic’s husband Dillon Passage suggested we could hear the Tiger King himself from prison via phone calls – this wouldn’t be the first time a Netflix series has done this as Making A Murderer previously used phone calls from its subject, Steven Avery.

What happened in the first series?

The first series looked at the controversies surrounding people who own big cats, including lions and tigers, with the focus mainly on Joe Exotic – the Tiger King.

The documentary promised to show how “the only thing more dangerous than a big cat is its owner”.

Tiger King is currently serving 22 years for two murder-for-hire convictions and crimes against wildlife, and it’s all because of his rivalry with fellow big-cat owner, Carole Baskin, who he hired two different hitmen to kill.

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness is now available to stream on Netflix. You can also check out the best Netflix series and best Netflix movies to keep you entertained or visit to our TV guide for more to watch.