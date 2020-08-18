Dawn Beech and Lady Brittan give their accounts in new documentary The Unbelievable Story of Carl Beech

Accessibility Links

They open up about the traumatising nature of his crimes.

Carl Beech is the subject of BBC documentary The Unbelievable Story of Carl Beech

Two of those affected by the false accounts of Carl Beech have spoken out in a new documentary, which will air on BBC Two.

Beech made headlines in 2014 with shocking allegations of abuse by an elite VIP pedophile ring, which he claimed included former home secretary Lord Brittan and former Prime Minister Edward Heath, among many other powerful figures.

Ultimately, his accusations were found to be false, resulting in an eventual 18-year prison sentence for perverting the course of justice, fraud and child sex offences.

A new documentary, The Unbelievable Story of Carl Beech, talks about the devastating consequences of his terrible lies, with interviewees including his ex-wife Dawn Beech and Lady Brittan.

Lady Brittan, whose accused husband passed away before his name could be cleared, has spoken in the programme about that dark chapter in her life.

“I cannot fathom why anyone would do that to a group of random people,” she tells this week’s Radio Times. “It’s beyond my comprehension.”

Lady Brittan continues: “I was traumatised with shock. Like a fly stuck to a flypaper, I couldn’t move.

“l wish it had never happened. Life would have been very different if it had never happened. I think if I’d not had a very good set of friends and supporters, you wonder whether you wouldn’t have had a nervous breakdown.”

Beech’s family has also suffered as a result of his crimes, as ex-wife Dawn delves into during the documentary.

“I think Carl has got to realise what he’s put me through, what he’s put his mother through and what he’s put our son through,” she said. “It’s his mum and his son that are really the people who have been seriously damaged by this.”

Read the full interview in this week’s Radio Times, out now.

The Unbelievable Story of Carl Beech airs Monday at 9pm on BBC Two. If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide

