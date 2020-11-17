Dawn French reprises role as Geraldine Grainger for Vicar of Dibley in Lockdown

The BBC’s Vicar of Dibley is set to return for a series of Christmas specials this year, with Dawn French reprising her role as Geraldine Grainger.

Advertisement

In the run up to Christmas, the BBC will broadcast three weekly 10-minute episodes, in which the Vicar will deliver her sermons via Zoom with the help of dim-witted parishioner Hugo Horton (James Fleet).

During lockdown, Geraldine has been busy writing her monthly sermons, and her new thoughts on “life (and chocolate)” will air after repeat showings of classic Vicar of Dibley episodes, the BBC promises.

With the help of some local primary school children, the Vicar will discuss all the important topics in the episodes, from why it’s never a good idea to let Owen Newitt (the late Roger Lloyd Pack) cut your hair or make homemade wine, to the arrival of decimalisation and how some residents are looking for lost buttons.

Your daily dose of TV & Entertainment news Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Thanks, you are now signed up to our daily TV and entertainment newsletters! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our daily TV and entertainment newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Written by Richard Curtis and Paul Mayhew-Archer, the episodes will also touch on how “the very dearly departed Alice Tinker is also still an important presence in the village” following the death of actress Emma Chambers in 2018.

In a statement, French said: “Back in the dog collar, back in Dibley and back on your telly at Xmas. I couldn’t be happier. Bless you.”

While Curtis added: “Like every village in the country, there’s been a lot happening in Dibley this year – and Dawn has got a lot to say about it.”

The sitcom briefly returned earlier this year with a five-minute lockdown special for Comic Relief and Children in Need’s Big Night In, in which French, as Grainger, delivered an Easter sermon via Zoom.

Advertisement

The Vicar of Dibley will return at Christmas. Check out what else is on with our TV Guide, or take a look at our new TV shows 2020 page to find out what’s airing this autumn and beyond.