When is Back series 2 on TV?

Peep Show stars David Mitchell and Robert Webb are reuniting (again) for the second season of their comedy series Back.

Advertisement

The show follows Stephen (Mitchell), whose mourning over his late father is interrupted by the arrival of his ingratiating foster brother (played by Webb).

Here’s everything you need to know about Back season two.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

When is Back season two on TV?

Fans of the Channel 4 show have been wondering when exactly the second season will air ever since its renewal – and filming on the season – was confirmed at the end of last year.

Writer and producer Simon Blackwell (The Thick of It and In the Loop), confirmed Back’s return on Twitter in October 2019.

“Over the last couple of years some of you have been kind enough to enquire if and when Back might be returning for a second series,” he tweeted. “Well, it is, and it starts shooting next week.”

His statement was retweeted by Webb, who added: “The best thing about being Andrew in Back is that I basically get to play Iago without having to learn a thousand lines of blank verse. Bonza.”

Mitchell added: “Back’s back! Back to Back.”

What is Back about?

Mitchell plays the paranoid Stephen, whose insecurities come to the fore when his foster brother Andrew (played by Webb, who likens Andrew to Iago from Othello) reappears at their father’s funeral and becomes the cuckoo in the nest.

On his experience of working with Webb once again, Mitchell previously said: “We’ve been working together for over 20 years, and in that time it’s gone through phases when it’s all been tremendous fun, and phases when we’ve felt bleak and hopeless.

“There have been phases where we’ve been doing stuff that we’re excited to do, but we’re utterly sick of the sight of each other. And then it comes back round to be fun and joyful again. But we did some of our best stuff when we couldn’t stand the sight of each other, so the fun is not key – but it’s nice that the fun has returned.”

Back season 2 trailer

There’s no trailer yet, but we’ll keep this page updated.

Advertisement

Check out what else is on with our TV Guide