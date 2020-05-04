Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Comedy
  5. Stath Lets Flats confirmed to return for a lockdown special

Stath Lets Flats confirmed to return for a lockdown special

Stath is back for a quarantine short via webcam

Stath Lets flats, C4 publicity still

Channel 4 comedy Stath Lets Flats will be back for a quarantine special, creator and star Jamie Demetriou has confirmed.

Advertisement

Everyone’s favourite Greek-Cypriot lettings agent will return in Michael & Eagle Lockdowned, Demetriou told his Twitter followers earlier today. “A Stath Lets Flats short, coming soon…”

Attached to the tweet was a screengrab of the cast members, including Natasia Demetriou, Katy Wix and Ellie White, dressed in character whilst on a video call.

An airdate for the lockdown short has not yet been announced.

The absurd sitcom, created by star Jamie Demetriou, aired its second series on Channel 4 in September last year.

Demetriou, who previously appeared in Fleabag and This Time With Alan Partridge, acts alongside his real-life sister Natasia in Stath Lets Flats. Natasia, who currently stars in vampire mockumentary What We Do In The Shadows, was recently announced as a host of Netflix’s Big Flower Fight.

Advertisement

Both series of Stath Lets Flats are currently available to stream on All 4. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.

Tags

All about Stath Lets Flats

Stath Lets Flats
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
4 Luxury Cotton 500GSM Bath Sheets

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Get luxury towels worth £79.99 for just £14.99, plus P&P!

Enjoy indulgent bathing with this set of jumbo Egyptian cotton bath sheets

Spring_Brandsite_1200x800_RT_October

Subscribe and get 6 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

Still from Fleabag

This Fleabag star still gets asked questions about his teeth…

The Big Flower Fight hosts

When is The Big Flower Fight on Netflix?

Stath Lets flats, C4 publicity still

When is Stath Lets Flats series two on TV?

Rick and Morty: Never Ricking Morty

Rick and Morty’s midseason premiere includes a surprise coronavirus reference