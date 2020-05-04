Stath Lets Flats confirmed to return for a lockdown special

Channel 4 comedy Stath Lets Flats will be back for a quarantine special, creator and star Jamie Demetriou has confirmed.

Everyone’s favourite Greek-Cypriot lettings agent will return in Michael & Eagle Lockdowned, Demetriou told his Twitter followers earlier today. “A Stath Lets Flats short, coming soon…”

Attached to the tweet was a screengrab of the cast members, including Natasia Demetriou, Katy Wix and Ellie White, dressed in character whilst on a video call.

Michael & Eagle Lockdowned – A Stath Lets Flats short, coming soon… ???????????????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/fwxXBSSQFI — Jamie Demetriou (@JamieTonight) May 4, 2020

An airdate for the lockdown short has not yet been announced.

The absurd sitcom, created by star Jamie Demetriou, aired its second series on Channel 4 in September last year.

Demetriou, who previously appeared in Fleabag and This Time With Alan Partridge, acts alongside his real-life sister Natasia in Stath Lets Flats. Natasia, who currently stars in vampire mockumentary What We Do In The Shadows, was recently announced as a host of Netflix’s Big Flower Fight.

Both series of Stath Lets Flats are currently available to stream on All 4. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.