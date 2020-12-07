When is the I’m A Celebrity Coming Out show on TV? Air date, time and everything you need to know
The traditional highlights show has not been broadcast yet.
After a rather different series, Giovanna Fletcher has been crowned the champion of I’m A Celebrity 2020 – becoming the first-ever ‘Queen of the Castle’.
But while the main show is over for another year, this year’s coming out show – the special final episode of the series which is traditionally broadcast after the winner is crowned – has not yet aired.
Read on for everything you need to know about this year’s I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here coming out show.
When does the I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here coming out show air?
This year’s coming out show has been given a slightly different name in light of the location change, going by I’m a Celebrity… A Castle Story.
It will air on Sunday 13th December at 8pm.
What happens in the coming out show?
The usual format of the coming out show sees presenters Ant and Dec interview the celebrities who have taken part in the series and share clips of some of the highlights.
It seems likely that despite the change of name and location, this year’s version will follow a similar pattern, looking back at the best bits of the first – and perhaps only – series to be based at Gwrych Castle in North Wales.
Who won I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here 2020?
In the end, author and podcaster Giovanna Fletcher was crowned champion, beating fellow finalists Jordan North and Vernon Kay to the top prize.
The final saw the trio given a traditionally tough trial to get through, before they were treated to their final luxury meal and the winner was announced.
