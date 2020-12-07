Exclusive first look at Blankety Blank special as Anita Rani says it’s the ‘most fun she’s had in 2020’

Among the highlights of this year’s festive TV schedule is a special edition of iconic game show Blankety Blank hosted by Bradley Walsh – and RadioTimes.com can reveal a first look image of the episode.

The still shows the six celebrity contestants preparing to play the game, with the panel comprised of comedians Sue Perkins and Jimmy Carr, actor Emilia Fox, TV presenter Anita Rani, boxer Amir Kahn and McFly singer Danny Jones.

The programme promises to be an entertaining watch, and Rani has explained that she loved the experience of taking part, describing the programme as the most fun she’d had all year.

“I loved watching it as a kid, proper family entertainment,” she said. “Although I’d forgotten the rules. Doh! I loved every second of it.”

She added that it was “such a treat to film the Christmas special” and said she hadn’t “laughed like that all year.”

“It’s officially the most fun I’ve had in 2020,” she concluded.

Blankety Blank originally ran on the BBC, between 1979 and 1990, hosted first by Terry Wogan and then by Les Dawson, and there have been a number of revivals since.

In 2016, David Walliams hosted a one-off Christmas Special for ITV, but this marks the show’s first appearance on BBC since a Comic Relief special in 2011, hosted by Paul O’Grady – who had previously presented a revival of the show in the late ’90s as his drag queen persona Lily Savage.

The game show sees each of the celebrities answer tricky questions, aiming to match the answers of non-celebrity contestants so that the members of the public can win prizes.

The Blankety Blank Christmas special will air on Christmas Day at 7pm on BBC One. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide.