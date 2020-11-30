Fist look at new ITV2 dating show The Cabins – plus how it works and when it’s on TV

A brand new dating show is coming to ITV2, bringing with it a distinctly cosy feel for winter.

The Cabins features, well, cabins, hot tubs and crackling fires, all of which are designed to get a fresh batch of singletons to ditch the dating apps and get to know each other in a new format.

With a first-look teaser now released (and airing on ITV during tonight’s episode of I’m A Celebrity 2020), fans are bound to be wondering what to expect from the latest reality dating series.

We’ve gathered everything you need to know about The Cabins, so read on to find out when it’s on TV, who the contestants are and how the show works.

When is The Cabins on TV?

Fans of reality dating series don’t have long to wait as brand new offering The Cabins is scheduled to start in ITV2 and ITV Hub in January.

Ready to help banish the post-Christmas blues, a group of singles will be embarking on an adventure to try to find true love.

How does The Cabins work?

The new ITV2 series will see a cast of singletons throw out the dating app rule book and couple up in cosy log cabins.

From the moment they meet each other, they will move straight into their own cabin (complete with hot tub, of course) with their new partner. This is when their first official date begins.

ITV says: “Nestled together in their intimate cabins, the singletons will have quality time to really get to know their date. From heartfelt moments or declarations of love, to awkward silences and difficult dating conversations, viewers will be able to follow all the antics and find out if the sparks fly or quickly fizzle out.

“Having made it through the first 24 hours they then have to decide if they would like to spend more time together – or call it a day and walk away.”

The Cabins trailer

ITV have released a first-look teaser, giving viewers a peek inside the romantic cabins, which are decorated with comfy sofas, fairy lights, faux fur throws and fires for curling up in front of on cold January nights.

The voiceover says: “Give up the ghosting. Forget the catfishes. Stop being thirsty. Dating just got a reality check.

“A brand new dating show, The Cabins, starts this January on ITV2 and ITV Hub.”

The Cabins comes to ITV2 and ITV Hub in January.