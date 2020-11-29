Meet Ranvir Singh – Strictly Come Dancing 2020 contestant and Good Morning Britain presenter

Week Six of Strictly Come Dancing was full of surprises.

Advertisement

First HRVY made Strictly Come Dancing history as he secured a perfect score, and then Maisie Smith came back fighting after being in the dance off and bagged an almost perfect score of 29 points.

However, it wasn’t Ranvir Singh’s finest week as she slipped down the Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard to joint fourth place with 24 points.

The Good Morning Britain star danced the American Smooth to I Say A Little Prayer by Aretha Franklin along with Giovanni Pernice – one of the Strictly Come Dancing professionals.

Although the Strictly Come Dancing judges praised her, with Shirley gushing she had “the best female frame” in the series, unfortunately the performance wasn’t enough for her to top the scoreboard.

It comes after she finished in second place in Week Five with 27 points, after a mildly disappointing Cha Cha the week before.

So, will Ranvir’s American Smooth have been smooth enough to secure another spot in the live shows and bring her closer to the Strictly Come Dancing final?

Here’s everything you need to know about Ranvir – one of the contestant’s in this year’s Strictly Come Dancing line-up.

Who is Ranvir Singh?

Age: 43

Instagram: ranvirtv

Twitter: @ranvir01

Job: TV presenter

Partnered with: Giovanni Pernice

Ranvir is one of ITV’s most recognised presenters, not only regularly fronting Good Morning Britain but also working as a relief newsreader on ITV News and serving as an anchor for ITV’s Tonight.

In addition, she has hosted a range of primetime factual shows, including Real Stories with Ranvir Singh, The Martin Lewis Money Show and Eat, Shop, Save while she has recently appeared as a panel member on Loose Women.

She is the latest in a long line of Good Morning Britain’ presenters to take part in the series, following the lead of colleagues such as Susanna Reid and Richard Arnold – who she says she’ll turn to for advice.

Love Entertainment on TV? Get news and views on the best shows direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks! Our best wishes for a productive day. Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get the latest entertainment TV news, views and interviews direct to your inbox. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy

Ranvir’s Strictly journey so far

Scoreboard

Week One: Paso Doble (7 + 7 + 7) = 21

Week Two: Quickstep (6 + 7 + 8) = 21

Week Three: Foxtrot (9 + 9 + 9) = 27

Week Four: Cha Cha (5+7+8) = 20

Week Five: Argentine Tango (8+9+10) = 27

Week Six: American Smooth (8 + 8+ 8) = 24

Ranvir’s Strictly journey got off to a pretty smooth start when she scored 21 points in Week One for her Paso Doble to End Of Time by Beyoncé, and 21 again with the Quickstep to You Are The Sunshine Of My Life by Stevie Wonder the following week.

The journalist also received a pretty high score for her Foxtrot to Love You I Do from Dreamgirls during Movie Week.

Sadly, however, Ranvir’s Cha Cha in Week Four just couldn’t quite keep up with her Foxtrot, knocking her back down, but she was back on form in Week Five, scoring 27 points for her Argentine Tango to go joint second on the leaderboard.

Unfortunately, Ranvir slipped back down the leaderboard in Week Six as she scored just 24 points and finished in joint fourth with JJ Chalmers, Jamie Laing and Bill Bailey.

The presenter has also gone on record to say that the “very intimate” dances have “taken a bit of getting used to”, saying she was initially rather embarrassed about performing some of the routines.

The presenter was previously warned by her GMB co-stars about how tough the competition can get, especially Susanna Reid.

Speaking to press including , Ranvir said: “Susanna keeps saying to me in like a really sensible tone, ‘Ranvir you have no idea what’s about to happen.’ She’s like, ‘You have no idea and it’s like a whirlwind.’”

Back in September, Ranvir announced the news of her participation on Strictly while presenting GMB.

She said: “The initial feeling of being confirmed for Strictly is one of complete terror – feels like embarking on a rollercoaster, where you really want to do it but you are equally scared. Hopefully after the first dance I will feel exhilarated rather than sick!”

Referring to her colleagues who have previously taken to the Strictly dance floor, she added, “I’m going to need to pick your brains. I’m worried about energy levels.“I’ve been working throughout the whole pandemic, so I feel like I should have all the answers.”

Advertisement

Strictly Come Dancing is on Saturday at 7:15pm and Sunday at 7:25pm. You can see the full celebrity Strictly Come Dancing line-up here. To find out what else is on in the mean time, check out our TV Guide.