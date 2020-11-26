Camp antagonists AJ Pritchard and Shane Richie face I’m a Celebrity trial together

The atmosphere in season 20 of ITV’s creature feature I’m a Celebrity has been remarkably harmonious apart from the seeds of a dispute between former Strictly Come Dancing star AJ Pritchard and EastEnders actor Shane Richie.

So it was inevitable that, eventually, the Great British public, with its traditional sense of fun, would vote for them to do a trial together. And so it came to pass on Thursday night, when the duo were elected to face the trial on Friday’s edition.

Not the British public putting AJ and Shane together #imacelebrity pic.twitter.com/by5YK2NAnV — olivia (@olivia_sandes) November 26, 2020

There has been tension brewing all week between the 26-year-old dancer and the 54-year-old actor, since AJ questioned Shane’s commitment to cleanliness when he felt obliged to rewash the grubby pots Shane claimed he couldn’t do because of a lack of hot water.

The thing about the I’m a Celebrity camp is that the minutest of issues can be exposed and blown up to giant proportions under the glare of the studio lights and 15 cameras. So far the pair have managed to keep a lid on it but Friday’s trial will either make or break their relationship.

We, the viewers, cannot wait.

The UK voting for AJ and Shane to do the next challenge together:#imacelebrity #imaceleb pic.twitter.com/5LDqLc0nmS — Dale Toovey (@Toovs94) November 26, 2020

I’m a Celebrity fans are already feeling the tension: “Oh poor @Aj11Ace … now he’s gotta play nice with Shane in the trial… you people are mean voting this way?!”

It’s not quite Anthony Joshua versus Tyson Fury, but it promises drama.

Uk voting for Shane and Aj to do the trial, uk love some beef #imacelebrity pic.twitter.com/Y41aB2bHI9 — Jake Quickenden (@JakeQuickenden) November 26, 2020

Who’s side are you on? In a small sample of opinion on social media it appears that AJ has a solid bedrock of support.

One fan posted: “AJ sees right through Shane, whilst everyone else is taken in by his humour, which means the tension in this next task is going to be through the roof”.

People are predicting fireworks: “But really we hope AJ finally snaps with Shane during the trial. Its been building. He looks far too sweet, that’s what will make it better when he does.”

Shane, however, is not without his own fan club. A viewer tweeted: “you guys better be keeping shane in the only one making this series entertaining”.

Another commented: “All you snowflakes will send Shane home tomorrow and the show will become boring, just remember that”.

As well as the trial, Friday will see the first celebrity leaving this series of I’m a Celebrity. Be watching at 9pm on ITV.

