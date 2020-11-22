Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Shane Richie endears himself to I’m a Celebrity viewers with bullied runner story

Shane Richie endears himself to I’m a Celebrity viewers with bullied runner story

Viewers are lapping up the former EastEnders star's campfire stories.

  We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more)
Shane Richie I'm A Celebrity 2020 contestant

Former EastEnders star Shane Richie‘s touching story of the day he helped a bullied runner in a TV studio was met with much approval by I’m a Celebrity 2020 viewers.

Advertisement

Shane revealed that he’d been moved to defend the runner after another performer shouted at her and reduced her to tears.

Shane said: “Jump back 25 years to the ’80s and I’m doing warm-up on The Late Late Breakfast Show. There’s a runner on the floor, running around making cups of tea and someone shouts at her, she gets teary. I went over and had a go, I nearly lost my job. I sat down with her and said, ‘Let me make you a cup of tea’.

“On my very first day on EastEnders, they said, ‘Did you want to meet the director?’ I was so nervous, shaking, all the cast were there and I come around the corner and the director goes, ‘Here you go Shane, here’s a cup of tea’.”

The runner had become a director.

Alfie Moon debuted in EastEnders on 21st November 2002 in episode 2415 and the director on the day was Angela de Chastelai Smith.

As touching as Shane’s recollection was, I’m a Celebrity fans were ready to see the funny side of his hushed campfire tale.

Another viewer tweeted: #ImACeleb is anyone fact-checking Shane Richies stories? My son is convinced he’s bulls***ting?”

Some fans are already picking the winner, the vote for which won’t happen for another two weeks.

It was a familiar feeling for many in the I’m a Celebrity audience. “Giovanna, Shane and vernon are the final 3.. there I’ve said it”

Mind you, there is a strong body of support online for Jordan “Happy place!” North.

On Sunday’s show former EastEnders actress Jessica Plummer and former Strictly professional dancer AJ Pritchard were voted by viewers to face Monday’s trial, The Harmoury, which does sound like a Medieval torture chamber.

Jordan was chosen by producers to be the first castle leader. He chose Victoria Derbyshire to be his co-leader.

Let the games begin!

I’m a Celebrity returns to ITV at its usual time, 9pm, on Monday night.

Advertisement

Check out what else is on with our TV Guide, or take a look at our new TV shows 2020 page to find out what’s airing this autumn and beyond.

Tags

All about I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here!

Shane Richie I'm A Celebrity 2020 contestant
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
Joe & Seph's Gourmet Popcorn Best Sellers Collection

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Get 20% off Joe & Seph’s Gourmet Popcorn!

This is your chance to indulge in a selection of award-winning popcorns

Spring_Brandsite_1200x800_RT_October

Subscribe and get 6 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

Shane Richie I'm A Celebrity 2020 contestant

I’m a Celebrity reportedly signs ex EastEnders star Shane Richie

I'm a Celeb BTT

Jordan North and Shane Richie tackle terrifying Viper Vault Bushtucker Trial in tonight’s I’m A Celebrity

I'm A Celebrity

I’m A Celebrity secures extra filming location for 2020 series, revealing trial clues

Gwrych Castle, location of I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here 2020 on ITV

Vote now Should I'm A Celebrity return to the jungle next year?