Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Who is performing on Strictly Come Dancing this weekend?

Who is performing on Strictly Come Dancing this weekend?

Viewers will be treated to a very special performance this weekend.

Who is performing on Strictly Come Dancing

When it comes to Strictly Come Dancing, the entertainment is endless.

Advertisement

Even after all the contestants in the have danced on Saturday, viewers are treated to yet another performance from a guest act the following night.

The fourth results show will air on Sunday November 22nd, and will see another pair of contestants in the dance off.

In Week Four, The Wanted’s Max George was sent home after finding himself in the dance-off with Maisie Smith.

It could be out of any of the remaining contestants in this year’s Strictly Come Dancing line-up, which includes Ranvir Singh, Bill Bailey, Jamie Laing, and HRVY.

So, as wait for the scores from Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard and the Strictly vote to be revealed, here’s who will be taking to the Strictly ballroom this weekend.

Who is performing on Strictly Come Dancing this week?

There’ll be a very special performance from legendary singer Billy Ocean.

Known professionally as Billy Ocean, Leslie Sebastian Charles, MBE, is a Trinidadian-British recording artist who had a string of R&B international pop hits in the 1970s and 1980s.

He was the most popular Trinidad–British R&B singer-songwriter of the early to mid-1980s.

He’s best known for hits including When the Going Gets Tough, the Tough Gets Going, and Red Lights Spell Danger.

Billy Ocean Strictly Come Dancing
Billy Ocean
Getty Images
Advertisement

The Strictly Come Dancing is on BBC One on Saturday  and Sunday nights. If you’re looking for something to watch tonight, check out our TV Guide.

Tags

All about Strictly Come Dancing

Who is performing on Strictly Come Dancing
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
Joe & Seph's Gourmet Popcorn Best Sellers Collection

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Get 20% off Joe & Seph’s Gourmet Popcorn!

This is your chance to indulge in a selection of award-winning popcorns

Spring_Brandsite_1200x800_RT_October

Subscribe and get 6 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

Bruno Tonioli

Why isn’t Bruno Tonioli on Strictly Come Dancing?

Strictly Come Dancing 2020 contestant Ranvir Singh

Meet Ranvir Singh – Strictly Come Dancing 2020 contestant and Good Morning Britain presenter

Caroline-Quentin

Strictly Come Dancing’s Caroline Quentin promises “cross and sexy” Paso Doble

Strictly Come Dancing

Strictly Come Dancing songs and dances revealed for Week Five