Who is performing on Strictly Come Dancing this weekend?
Viewers will be treated to a very special performance this weekend.
When it comes to Strictly Come Dancing, the entertainment is endless.
Even after all the contestants in the have danced on Saturday, viewers are treated to yet another performance from a guest act the following night.
The fourth results show will air on Sunday November 22nd, and will see another pair of contestants in the dance off.
In Week Four, The Wanted’s Max George was sent home after finding himself in the dance-off with Maisie Smith.
It could be out of any of the remaining contestants in this year’s Strictly Come Dancing line-up, which includes Ranvir Singh, Bill Bailey, Jamie Laing, and HRVY.
So, as wait for the scores from Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard and the Strictly vote to be revealed, here’s who will be taking to the Strictly ballroom this weekend.
There’ll be a very special performance from legendary singer Billy Ocean.
Known professionally as Billy Ocean, Leslie Sebastian Charles, MBE, is a Trinidadian-British recording artist who had a string of R&B international pop hits in the 1970s and 1980s.
He was the most popular Trinidad–British R&B singer-songwriter of the early to mid-1980s.
He’s best known for hits including When the Going Gets Tough, the Tough Gets Going, and Red Lights Spell Danger.
The Strictly Come Dancing is on BBC One on Saturday and Sunday nights.