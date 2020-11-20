Meet Ranvir Singh – Strictly Come Dancing 2020 contestant and Good Morning Britain presenter

Accessibility Links

Everything you need to know about Ranvir Singh, the Good Morning Britain presenter putting on her dancing shoes for Strictly 2020.

The 18th series of Strictly Come Dancing is well underway, and one of the celebs returning to the dance floor this weekend is Good Morning Britain’s Ranvir Singh.

The TV presenter has her work cut out for her after slipping down the Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard in Week Four.

Ranvir and her professional dance parter Giovanni took on the Cha Cha to Oye Como Va/I Like It Like That by Santana/Pete Rodriguez, however, the Strictly Come Dancing judges weren’t as impressed as previous weeks, scoring her 20 points.

It comes after the pair scored an impressive 27 points in Movie Week for their Foxtrot.

So, will Ranvir be able to redeem herself this week, or will one of the other contestants in the Strictly Come Dancing line-up push her further down the leaderboard?

The Strictly Come Dancing songs and dances have been revealed for Week Five, and the 43-year-old will be doing the Argentine Tango to When Doves Cry by Prince.

Here’s everything you need to know about Ranvir and her Strictly journey so far.

Who is Ranvir Singh?

Ranvir Singh

Age: 43

Instagram: ranvirtv

Twitter: @ranvir01

Job: TV presenter

Partnered with: Giovanni Pernice

Ranvir is one of ITV’s most recognised presenters, not only regularly fronting Good Morning Britain but also working as a relief newsreader on ITV News and serving as an anchor for ITV’s Tonight.

In addition, she has hosted a range of primetime factual shows, including Real Stories with Ranvir Singh, The Martin Lewis Money Show and Eat, Shop, Save while she has recently appeared as a panel member on Loose Women.

She is the latest in a long line of Good Morning Britain’ presenters to take part in the series, following the lead of colleagues such as Susanna Reid and Richard Arnold – who she says she’ll turn to for advice.

Ranvir’s Strictly journey so far

Scoreboard

Week One: Paso Doble (7 + 7 + 7) = 21

Week Two: Quickstep (6 + 7 + 8) = 21

Week Three: Foxtrot (9 + 9 + 9) = 27

Week Four: Cha Cha (5+7+8) = 20

Ranvir’s Strictly journey got off to a pretty smooth start when she scored 21 points in Week One for her Paso Doble to End Of Time by Beyoncé, and 21 again with the Quickstep to You Are The Sunshine Of My Life by Stevie Wonder the following week.

The journalist also received a pretty high score for her Foxtrot to Love You I Do from Dreamgirls during Movie Week.

Sadly, however, Ranvir’s Cha Cha in Week Four just couldn’t quite keep up with her Foxtrot, knocking her back down, which means the heat is certainly on for Week Five as she takes on the Argentine Tango.

The presenter was previously warned by her GMB co-stars about how tough the competition can get, especially Susanna Reid.

Speaking to press including RadioTimes.com, Ranvir said: “Susanna keeps saying to me in like a really sensible tone, ‘Ranvir you have no idea what’s about to happen.’ She’s like, ‘You have no idea and it’s like a whirlwind.’”

Back in September, Ranvir announced the news of her participation on Strictly while presenting GMB.

She said: “The initial feeling of being confirmed for Strictly is one of complete terror – feels like embarking on a rollercoaster, where you really want to do it but you are equally scared.  Hopefully after the first dance I will feel exhilarated rather than sick!”Referring to he colleagues who have previously taken to the Strictly dance floor, she added, “I’m going to need to pick your brains. I’m worried about energy levels.“I’ve been working throughout the whole pandemic, so I feel like I should have all the answers.”

Strictly Come Dancing is on Saturday at 7:15pm and Sunday at 7:45pm. You can see the full celebrity Strictly Come Dancing line-up here. To find out what else is on in the mean time, check out our TV Guide.

