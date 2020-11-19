Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. The “Irish Kevin Keegan”? New Chaser Darragh Ennis sparks lookalike meme with The Chase fans

The “Irish Kevin Keegan”? New Chaser Darragh Ennis sparks lookalike meme with The Chase fans

The 40-year-old neuro-scientist sparked a lookalike meme when he debuted on ITV's hit quiz show.

Darragh-Ennis

Fans of ITV’s The Chase are notoriously irreverent and hyper-critical on social media and Darragh “The Menace” Ennis was bound to get a rough ride when he made his debut on the hit quiz show.

Advertisement

But the 40-year-old Irish post-doctoral research neuro-scientist got cautious approval from many fans.

One tweeted: “It’s a thumbs up from me time to concentrate on the game #thechase”.

Another wrote: “Ooooh I like this new Chaser. Got to settle in a bit but very knowledgeable and calm. Good addition to a strong team”.

His curly hair was a focus for many: “Loving Ennis the Menace. He’s making me feel all nostalgic for the 70’s perm #TheChase”.

He even sparked a limerick, appropriately.

Ennis inevitably drew comparisons to the other Chasers: “Not a surprise the new chaser is a bit nervous, big shoes/expectations to fill, I’m sure he’ll find his groove. Though nobody will ever compare to Anne… wish she could be the only chaser!”

The new Chaser is basically “Irish Kevin Keegan, in cowboy get up”.

The lookalike theme quickly became a meme with The Chase fans. But Stan Boardman? Really?

Fans had waited patiently for The Menace to begin his career after ITV teased his debut for weeks. It felt like years for some.

Other variations on the theme included Lovejoy star Ian McShane, ’70s disco star Leo Sayer and comedian Mickey Flanagan.

Even current Chaser Jenny “The Vixen” Ryan realised the ITV schedulers had pushed fans far with his delayed debut.

The Menace managed to catch two of the players in the knockout round, but he showed some nerves in the two-minute final chase making five mistakes until he pulled himself together and a run of correct answers in the final 40 seconds meant to caught the two-person team with a few seconds left.

Ennis admitted he was “relieved” to catch them. But overall it was a dream start and a welcome fresh face for The Chase team.

A fan of The Chase commented at the end of his debut: “Darragh Ennis- the new chaser on ITV’s the Chase. I love seeing a new face amongst the chasers! Quite a subdued, relaxed personality but I’m sure he’ll become a firm favourite! I was rooting for him to win! ”

Earlier, host Bradley Walsh labelled him the “Dublin Dynamo” and “D Ennis The Menace” and added: “Another Chaser? ANOTHER CHASER? That’s another person cleverer than me on The Chase. I must have words with the producers. But I can’t wait to educate Darragh on the important things in life; custard creams, cowboy films and real ale.”

Advertisement

Check out what else is on with our TV Guide, or take a look at our new TV shows 2020 page to find out what’s airing this autumn and beyond.

Tags

All about The Chase

Darragh-Ennis
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
Joe & Seph's Gourmet Popcorn Best Sellers Collection

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Get 20% off Joe & Seph’s Gourmet Popcorn!

This is your chance to indulge in a selection of award-winning popcorns

Spring_Brandsite_1200x800_RT_October

Subscribe and get 6 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

Darragh Ennis joins The Chase

Darragh Ennis joins The Chase after receiving his unique nickname

0_EHP_CHP_150420Darragh-Ennis-the-chase_20737JPG

The Chase's Jenny Ryan hints she knows new Chaser's nickname

0_EHP_CHP_150420Darragh-Ennis-the-chase_20737JPG

The Chase introduces new Chaser: Who is Darragh Ennis?

Paul Sinha

The Chase star Paul Sinha says he’ll choose when to leave show after Parkinson’s diagnosis