Strictly Come Dancing songs and dances revealed for Week Five
Find out which challenging styles the celebrities will perform each week.
Week Five of Strictly Come Dancing is just around the corner, and it’s looking like it’s going to be one hell of a show as they pay homage to Blackpool.
On every series of Strictly, the contestants head to Blackpool for a special, however, this year the trip was cancelled due to coronavirus restrictions.
Instead, the show will honour the spectacular week on Saturday October 21st, with the contestants in the Strictly Come Dancing line-up returning to the ballroom.
They’ll be dancing away to impress the Strictly Come Dancing judges and top the Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard.
So, what have they got in store for us this week?
From Bill Bailey and his professional dancer Oti Mabuse’s American Smooth, to current leaderboard champ Clara Amfo‘s Samba, here’s what to expect!
All the Strictly Come Dancing dances and songs
Week Five
Caroline Quentin and Johannes Radebe, Cha Cha to Rescue Me by Fontella Bass
Clara Amfo and Aljaz Škorjanec, Samba to That’s The Way I Like It by KC And The Sunshine Band
Maisie Smith and Gorka Marquez, Salsa to Better When I’m Dancing by Meghan Trainor
Ranvir Singh and Giovanni Pernice, Argentine Tango to When Doves Cry by Prince
Bill Bailey and Oti Mabuse, American Smooth to I’ve Got You Under My Skin by Frank Sinatra
HRVY and Janette Manrara, Tango to Golden by Harry Styles
Jamie Laing and Karen Hauer, Couple’s Choice to Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now) by C+C Music Factory
JJ Chalmers and Amy Dowden, Quickstep to For Once In My Life by Stevie Wonder
Now that's what I call a #Strictly playlist!
Here's all the routines for our homage to Blackpool ????https://t.co/5HVHBfiH9O pic.twitter.com/hzqDiAobK5
— BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) November 17, 2020
Week Four
Caroline Quentin and Johannes Radebe, Waltz to With You I’m Born Again by Billy Preston and Syreeta Wright
Clara Amfo and Aljaz Škorjanec, Charleston to Baby Face by Julie Andrews
Maisie Smith and Gorka Marquez, Cha Cha to Girls Just Want To Have Fun by Cyndi Lauper
Nicola Adams and Katya Jones, American Smooth to Stand By Me by Ben E. King
Ranvir Singh and Giovanni Pernice, Cha Cha to Oye Como Va/I Like It Like That by Santana/Pete Rodriguez
Bill Bailey and Oti Mabuse, Couple’s Choice to Rapper’s Delight by The Sugarhill Gang
HRVY and Janette Manrara, Salsa to Dynamite by BTS
Jamie Laing and Karen Hauer, Samba to Bamboleo by Gipsy Kings
JJ Chalmers and Amy Dowden, Jive to Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy by Bette Midler
Max George and Dianne Buswell, American Smooth to It Had To Be You by Harry Connick Jr.
Week Three: Movie Week
Caroline Quentin and Johannes Radebe, Couples’ Choice, Everything’s Coming Up Roses by Ethel Merman (from Gypsy)
Clara Amfo and Aljaz Škorjanec, Tango, Lady Marmalade by Pink, Mya, Lil’ Kim and Christina Aguilera (from Moulin Rouge!)
Maisie Smith and Gorka Marquez, American Smooth, Into The Unknown by Idina Menzel (from Frozen II)
Nicola Adams and Katya Jones, Jive, Greased Lightnin’ by John Travolta (from Grease)
Ranvir Singh and Giovanni Pernice, Foxtrot, Love You I Do by Jennifer Hudson (from Dreamgirls)
Bill Bailey and Oti Mabuse, Paso Doble, The Good, The Bad and The Ugly by Ennio Morricone (from The Good, The Bad and The Ugly)
HRVY and Janette Manrara, Cha Cha, Don’t Go Breaking My Heart by Elton John and Kiki Dee (from Gnomeo and Juliet)
Jamie Laing and Karen Hauer, Charleston, Zero to Hero by Tawatha Agee, Lillias White, LaChanze, Roz Ryan, Cheryl Freeman and Vanéese Y Thomas (from Hercules)
Jason Bell and Luba Mushtuk, Paso Doble, Star Wars Theme by John Williams (from Star Wars)
JJ Chalmers and Amy Dowden, Foxtrot, Raindrops Keep Falling on My Head by BJ Thomas (from Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid)
Max George and Dianne Buswell, Couples’ Choice, The Simpsons Theme by Danny Elfman (from The Simpsons Movie)
Week Two
Caroline Quentin and Joahannes Radebe, Paso Doble, El Gato Montes by Ramone Cortez
Clara Amfo and Aljaz Škorjanec, Viennese Waltz, You Don’t Own Me by SAYGRACE
Jacqui Smith and Anton Du Beke, Samba, Help Yourself by Tom Jones
Maisie Smith and Gorka Marquez, Tango, Midnight Sky by Miley Cyrus
Nicola Adams and Katya Jones, Couples’ Choice, Shine by Years & Years
Ranvir Singh and Giovanni Pernice, Quickstep, You Are The Sunshine Of My Life by Stevie Wonder
Bill Bailey and Oti Mabuse, Quickstep, Talk To The Animals by Bobby Darin
HRVY and Janette Manrara, Viennese Waltz, Stuck With U by Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber
Jamie Laing and Karen Hauer, American Smooth, Night and Day by Frank Sinatra
Jason Bell and Luba Mushtuk, Salsa, Get Lucky by Daft Punk feat. Pharrell Williams and Nile Rodgers
JJ Chalmers and Amy Dowden, Paso Doble, Believer by Imagine Dragons
Max George and Dianne Buswell, Jive, I’m A Believer by The Monkees
???? Drumroll ????… It's time to reveal the routines for Week Two of #Strictly.
???? https://t.co/0JlQtr35Eg pic.twitter.com/e2pjfyw1OO
— BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) October 27, 2020
Week One
Caroline Quentin and Johannes Radebe, American Smooth, 9 to 5 (Morning Train) by Sheena Easton
Clara Amfo and Aljaz Škorjanec, cha cha, Don’t Start Now by Dua Lipa
Jacqui Smith and Anton Du Beke, foxtrot, Always Look On The Bright Side Of Life by Monty Python
Maisie Smith and Gorka Marquez, samba, Samba by Gloria Estefan
Nicola Adams and Katya, quickstep, Get Happy by Ella Fitzgerald
Ranvir Singh and Giovanni Pernice, paso doble, End Of Time by Beyoncé,
Bill Bailey and Oti Mabuse, cha cha, Pata Pata by Miriam Makeba
HRVY and Janette Manrara, jive, Faith by Stevie Wonder featuring Ariana Grandé,
Jamie Laing and Karen Hauer, cha cha, Think About Things by Daði Freyr,
Jason Bell and Luba Mushtuk, American Smooth, My Girl by The Temptations
JJ Chalmers and Amy Dowden, waltz, What A Wonderful World by Louis Armstrong
Max George and Dianne Buswell, tango, Best Fake Smile by Dua Lipa.
The styles producers have chosen for Strictly Come Dancing’s debut are a great indicator of how they see the celebrities on the show. The choice of song and partner suggest former Labour MP Jacqui may be a slightly light-hearted contestant, while the energetic quickstep will play to the athletic strengths of champion boxer Nicola and Katya.
The Wanted singer Max is protecting an injured wrist, so the less energetic style of the tango could be a deliberate choice to ensure he doesn’t exacerbate the injury.
