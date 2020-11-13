Who is performing on Strictly Come Dancing this weekend?

The show never stops on Strictly Come Dancing.

Advertisement

After all the contestants in the Strictly Come Dancing line-up perform on Saturday, viewers are then given a special performance from a guest act on the results show the next day.

The third results show will air on Sunday, November 8th, and will see another pair of contestants in the dance off.

In Week Three, Jason Bell was sent home after finding himself in the dance-off with Nicola Adams. Unfortunately, Nicola Adams and Katya Jones have also had leave Strictly after the professional dancer tested positive for coronavirus.

This weekend’s guest acts are likely to lighten the mood a little, however, with not one, but two very exciting performances.

Here’s who will be taking to the stage, while we wait for the scores from Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard and the Strictly vote to be revealed.

Want to stay updated with the cha cha chat? Sign up for all the glitz from the Strictly ballroom at your fingertips Thanks, you are now signed up to our Strictly newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Strictly newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Who is performing on Strictly Come Dancing this week?

There’ll be a very special performance from British boyband The Vamps and the Strictly Come Dancing professionals this weekend.

Made up of Bradley Simpson, James McVey, Connor Ball and Tristan Evans, The Vamps first formed in 2012 and signed to Mercury Records (which is now Virgin EMI Records).

Just five years later, they scored a number one album with Night & Day. If that isn’t enough, the successful group have also launched their own record label, Steady Records.

Getty Images

Advertisement

The Strictly Come Dancing is on BBC One on Saturday and Sunday nights. If you’re looking for something to watch tonight, check out our TV Guide.