Who is performing on Strictly Come Dancing this weekend?

Viewers will be treated to a very special performance this weekend.

Who is performing on Strictly Come Dancing

The show never stops on Strictly Come Dancing.

After all the contestants in the Strictly Come Dancing line-up perform on Saturday, viewers are then given a special performance from a guest act on the results show the next day.

The third results show will air on Sunday, November 8th, and will see another pair of contestants in the dance off.

In Week Three, Jason Bell was sent home after finding himself in the dance-off with Nicola Adams. Unfortunately, Nicola Adams and Katya Jones have also had leave Strictly after the professional dancer tested positive for coronavirus.

This weekend’s guest acts are likely to lighten the mood a little, however, with not one, but two very exciting performances.

Here’s who will be taking to the stage, while we wait for the scores from Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard and the Strictly vote to be revealed.

Who is performing on Strictly Come Dancing this week?

There’ll be a very special performance from British boyband The Vamps and the Strictly Come Dancing professionals this weekend.

Made up of Bradley Simpson, James McVey, Connor Ball and Tristan Evans, The Vamps first formed in 2012 and signed to Mercury Records (which is now Virgin EMI Records).

Just five years later, they scored a number one album with Night & Day. If that isn’t enough, the successful group have also launched their own record label, Steady Records.

The Vamps
The Vamps
Getty Images
The Strictly Come Dancing is on BBC One on Saturday and Sunday nights.

