Meet JJ Chalmers – Strictly Come Dancing 2020 contestant and Invictus Games medallist

JJ Chalmers is going from strength to strength on Strictly Come Dancing and will be taking to the ballroom floor for a fourth time on Saturday night.

Dancing with professional partner Amy Dowden, the former Royal Marine shot up the Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard to third place after wowing the judges with his Foxtrot to Raindrops Keep Falling on My Head from Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid during last weekend’s Movie Week extravanganza.

Now leading the competition alongside the likes of Ranvir Singh, Bill Bailey and Maisie Smith, Chalmers will be fighting for his position with a Jive this weekend, set to Bette Midler’s Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy, according to this week’s list of Strictly Come Dancing songs and dances.

Will Chalmers be able to beat the Strictly Come Dancing line-up and break into the top four again this week? Here’s everything you need to know about the presenter and his journey on the show so far.

Who is JJ Chalmers?

Age: 33

Instagram: @jj.chalmers

Twitter: @JJChamersRM

Job: Television presenter and former Royal Marine and Invictus Games medallist

Partnered with: Amy Dowden

The television presenter joins Strictly with an incredible back story. His career as a Royal Marine Commando was cut short after he suffered life-changing injuries following an IED explosion in Afghanistan.

After years of rehabilitation, however, JJ went on to compete in the 2014 Invictus Games where he captained the Trike Cycling team and took home three medals.

As a spokesperson for this inaugural Invictus Games JJ got an insight into TV and embarked on a career in broadcasting.

His breakthrough role came in 2016 as a Studio Presenter role for the Rio Paralympics.

Since 2017, he’s anchored BBC One’s coverage of the Invictus Games.

Other presenting highlights for BBC Sport include The Commonwealth Games and The London Marathon.

As part of the BBC’s Ceremonial team, JJ commentates on The Lord Mayor’s Show and was involved in the D-Day Memorial programming.

And fans will probably recognise him from his other presenting gigs, including The One Show, BBC Breakfast, Getaways, The People Remember and Radio 5 Live’s From Helmand and Back.

JJ’s Strictly journey so far

Scoreboard

Week one: Waltz (6 + 6 + 7) = 19

Week two: Paso Doble (5 + 6 + 6) = 17

Week three: Foxtrot (8 + 8 + 8) = 24

JJ’s Movie Week performance pushed him up the leaderboard to third place after his enchanting Foxtrot earned an impressive 24 from the judges.

Now sharing third place with former front-runner Maisie Smith, JJ has come a long way since his Paso Doble in Week Two, which landed him in sixth place.

The sports presenter is taking on the Jive this weekend, performing to Bette Midler’s Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy – but will he be able to maintain his position on the scoreboard?

JJ caught the attention of fans when he made his debut on Strictly, with a poignant story behind his Waltz.

In a bid to impress his now-wife, JJ started learning the dance from a fellow Marine whilst serving in Afghanistan. Viewers were soon touched when they heard how, shortly afterwards, he was injured in an explosion.

JJ Chalmers’ Strictly signing was announced on ITV’s Lorraine.

Speaking about the news, he said: “My whole life is defined by facing challenges. Whether it’s becoming a Royal Marine Commando, recovering from my injuries sustained in Afghanistan to competing in The Invictus Games.”

He added: “Now as a TV Presenter I’m lucky enough to witness some of the greatest sporting contests in the world. Strictly is a whole different ball game in respect to the challenges I will face but I’m up for an adventure and at least my mum will know where I am!”

Strictly Come Dancing live shows is on BBC One on October 24th at 7:25pm. If you’re looking for something to watch tonight, check out our TV Guide.