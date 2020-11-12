See first-look pictures inside the I’m A Celebrity UK 2020 castle

ITV has released the first images of the new location for I’m A Celebrity 2020 and it looks grimly Medieval and cold, the polar opposite of the usual balmy, sweaty site of the show in the jungle of New South Wales, Australia.

Advertisement

I’m a Celebrity has been on television for almost 20 years, yet the excitement around each series remains remarkably strong, and despite the changes being forced on the show by the COVID-19 pandemic, perhaps the series’ move to Gwrych Castle, North Wales will add a new dimension to the programme.

The move is made necessary by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which has made it near-impossible for ITV to keep the normal format, as travel restrictions and social distancing measures remain in place.

What awaits the contestants on I’m a Celebrity 2020?

Any notion that the castle location is going to be a gentler experience than the jungle can be immediately dispelled by a look at the bedroom. It looks exposed, cold, bleak and barren – the stuff of nightmares!

The castle camp has a Dungeons & Dragons look about it and it’s easy to imagine shows like Outlander and Game of Thrones using it as a set. Will the same kind of horrors await the 12 celebrities?

Just when you think the set is empty of modern conveniences, we find a telephone box. But judging by the state of it, anyone at the end of the phone will be delivering bad news…

ITV

At least the campers will have the friendly face of Kiosk Cledwyn to greet them when it all gets too much. Did we say friendly? Fiendish.

A stairway to Hell… What awaits the celebrities at the end of these steps?

The castle looks a little less intimidating in daylight but, still, the contestants are destined to get a strong sense of what life was like in more primitive times.

Get all the latest I'm A Celebrity news, views and gossip direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for I'm A Celebrity and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Where is I’m A Celebrity 2020 filmed in the UK?

For the first time ever, I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! will be filmed in the UK due to the ongoing complications and risks posed by the coronavirus pandemic.

ITV confirmed the news in August, giving the crew plenty of time to prepare another series of wild challenges for a fresh batch of unprepared contestants.

I’m A Celebrity 2020 will be filmed in Gwrych Castle, north Wales, and the owners are thought to be receiving £300,000 for the location rights, which is likely to be used for repairs to the tourist attraction.

Richard Cowles, Director of Entertainment, at ITV Studios, said: “We pulled out all the stops to try and make the series happen in Australia.

“Unfortunately, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and despite us looking at many different contingencies, it became apparent that it just wasn’t possible for us to travel and make the show there.

“However, we are all really excited about a UK version of I’m A Celebrity. While it will certainly be different producing the show from the UK, the same tone and feel will remain.

“Our celebrities will probably have to swap shorts for thermals but they can still look forward to a basic diet of rice and beans and plenty of thrills and surprises along the way.”

Where is I’m A Celebrity usually filmed?

Google Maps/ITV

Since the second series in 2003, I’m A Celebrity has been based in Murwillumbah in New South Wales, filmed inside Springbrook National Park.

Previously, The Sun reported that ITV execs were considering moving the camp in 2020, from its current home on a UNESCO heritage site to an area of Kangaroo Island.

Due to this year’s last-minute format change, it’s yet to be confirmed whether such a move is still on the cards for future editions of the competition.

However, if ITV does decide to push on with the move in 2021, we may never see the old camp again – and we didn’t even get to say goodbye!

Advertisement

I’m A Celebrity will premiere on ITV on Sunday 15th November. If you’re looking for something to watch tonight, check out our TV Guide.