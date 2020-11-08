Accessibility Links

Meet the 4 acts through to The Voice UK 2020 finals

Here are all the acts in The Voice UK 2020 finals.

The Voice UK 2020 semi finals

After a seven month-long hiatus, The Voice UK 2020 returned for series nine’s long-awaited semi-finals, where the remaining nine acts were whittled down to just four.

All four judges were back on our screen during the live semi-final, although Meghan Trainer appeared virtually from the US, coaching digitally due to coronavirus-related travel restrictions.

While all nine contestants fought for a spot in next week’s final, will.i.am, Meghan Trainer, Sir Tom Jones and Olly Murs picked the lucky four who’ll be performing a brand new song during the live show.

With just one week until The Voice UK crowns its series nine winner, here’s everything you need to know about the final four contestants.

Team Will

The voice UK 2020
The Voice UK 2020 coach will.i.am
ITV

Gevanni Hutton 

Instagram: @1negevanni

One of the youngest in the competition, Gevanni is a 17-year-old student who moved to London from Jamaica two years ago.

The Voice UK 2020 contestant Gevanni
The Voice UK 2020 contestant Gevanni
ITV

Team Tom

The Voice UK 2020
Tom Jones
ITV

Jonny Brooks 

Instagram: @_brooksmusic_

Twitter: @brooksfresh

Jonny, 28, is  from Ireland and currently works as a janitor in a cathedral.

The Voice UK 2020 contestant
The Voice UK 2020 contestant Jonny Brooks
ITV

Team Meghan

The Voice UK 2020
Meghan Trainor
ITV

Brooke Scullion 

Instagram: @brookescullion

Twitter: @annatoria__

The Voice UK 2020 contestant Brooke
The Voice UK 2020 contestant Brooke
ITV

The 20-year-old is from Derry in Northern Ireland and works at a petting zoo.

Team Olly

The Voice UK 2020
Olly Murs
ITV

Blessing Chitapa 

Instagram: @annatoria__

Twitter: @annatoria__

The young singer, 17, is a student from Dudley.

The Voice UK 2020 contestant Blessing
The Voice UK 2020 contestant Blessing
ITV
The Voice UK 2020 final is on Saturday November 14th at 8:40pm on ITV.  If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.

