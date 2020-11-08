Meet the 4 acts through to The Voice UK 2020 finals

After a seven month-long hiatus, The Voice UK 2020 returned for series nine’s long-awaited semi-finals, where the remaining nine acts were whittled down to just four.

All four judges were back on our screen during the live semi-final, although Meghan Trainer appeared virtually from the US, coaching digitally due to coronavirus-related travel restrictions.

While all nine contestants fought for a spot in next week’s final, will.i.am, Meghan Trainer, Sir Tom Jones and Olly Murs picked the lucky four who’ll be performing a brand new song during the live show.

With just one week until The Voice UK crowns its series nine winner, here’s everything you need to know about the final four contestants.

Team Will

Gevanni Hutton

Instagram: @1negevanni

One of the youngest in the competition, Gevanni is a 17-year-old student who moved to London from Jamaica two years ago.

Team Tom

Jonny Brooks

Instagram: @_brooksmusic_

Twitter: @brooksfresh

Jonny, 28, is from Ireland and currently works as a janitor in a cathedral.

Team Meghan

Brooke Scullion

Instagram: @brookescullion

Twitter: @annatoria__

The 20-year-old is from Derry in Northern Ireland and works at a petting zoo.

Team Olly

Blessing Chitapa

Instagram: @annatoria__

Twitter: @annatoria__

The young singer, 17, is a student from Dudley.

The Voice UK 2020 final is on Saturday November 14th at 8:40pm on ITV. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.