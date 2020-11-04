When does Rick and Morty season 4 continue in the UK? When the next episodes arrive on Netflix

Anarchic animated favourite Rick and Morty wrapped up its fourth season earlier this year, but fans have been left waiting for the complete set of episodes to wind up on Netflix – albeit not for much longer.

We now know that the remaining episodes of season four will be available to binge on the streaming service before the end of the year, which is great news for anyone craving more hilarious sci-fi misadventures.

Of course, many fans will have already seen this latest batch of episodes when they first aired on E4 and All 4, but there’s still reason to be excited as work is also well underway on Rick and Morty season five.

For now, here’s all your essential information on when season four, part two will be available on Netflix.

When is Rick and Morty season 4 on Netflix?

While the first half of Rick and Morty season four arrived on Netflix on Tuesday 16th June, fans were left confused about when the boxset would be available in full.

Fortunately, we now know that the second half will land on the service on Friday 4th December, as confirmed by Netflix in a recent tweet.

THING: The second half of Rick and Morty S4 comes to Netflix UK/IE on 4 December. — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) November 4, 2020

Sadly, these episodes aren’t technically new as Channel 4 aired the bunch in the UK all the way back in May, but they will be a fun treat for anyone who missed them the first time around (as well as fans craving a rewatch).

How many episodes are there in Rick and Morty season 4?

There are 10 episodes in total, each of them weighing in at around 20 minutes long.

Previously, only five of them were available to stream on Netflix, but the streaming service is about to rectify that by completing the season in December.

What Rick and Morty episodes are on Netflix?

Episodes Edge of Tomorty, The Old Man and the Seat, Once Crew over the Crewcoo’s Morty, Claw and Hoarder, and Rattlestar Ricklactica are all available to watch now.

You’ll have to wait a little bit longer for the second half, comprised of Never Ricking Morty, Promortyus, The Vat of Acid Episode, Childrick of Mort and Star Mort Rickturn of the Jerri.

This seems to be the same approach as Adult Swim’s release dates – splitting a season in two. For now you can see Part 4A, but Part B won’t be available until December.

How to watch Rick and Morty seasons 1-3

Currently, the first three seasons of Rick and Morty are still available to watch in full on Netflix UK.

Rick and Morty cast: Who voices the characters?

The show’s co-creator Justin Roiland returns to voice Rick Sanchez and Morty Smith, as does Chris Parnell as Morty’s father Jerry, Spencer Grammer as Morty’s sister Summer and Sarah Chalke as Rick’s daughter Beth.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Harmon confirmed that Taika Waititi, Kathleen Turner, Sam Neill and Paul Giamatti will feature in the new season as guest stars among others.

Rick and Morty episodes: Will the show return?

Yes! The sci-fi animation was renewed for an unprecedented 70 further episodes by US network Adult Swim in 2018, so there’s plenty more adventures ahead, starting with a fifth season.

Harmon said that the gap between seasons three and four – over two years – will be the last of the “so long that it’s ridiculous” hiatuses.

“I think it’s safe to say without fear of being wrong that the gap between seasons three and four will be the longest, and last time that it’s ever so long that it’s ridiculous,” he said. “I don’t know how fast we can do it, but I know it will never be this long again.”

