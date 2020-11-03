Strictly Come Dancing songs and dances revealed for week three

Fan favourite Strictly Come Dancing is back to add some sparkle to the winter months, with many fans already enraptured by the impressive routines on display.

YouTuber and TV presenter HRVY is currently neck and neck with EastEnders actress Maisie Smith on the Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard, each racking up a combined total of 49 points from the first two weeks.

However, comedian Bill Bailey is proving to be a crowdpleaser, lighting up social media and showing some real improvement with the guidance of professional partner Oti Mabuse.

Sadly, former politician Jacqui Smith was less fortunate as her Strictly journey came to an early end when she was eliminated from the competition in the second week.

This Saturday’s show is a particularly special one as its Movie Week, so expect to see the contestants performing routines based on their favourite songs from the silver screen.

After each dance The Strictly Come Dancing judges – Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood and Motsi Mabuse – will mark the routines out of 10 before the public voting lines open at the end of the show.

So, what dances will the contestants in the Strictly Come Dancing 2020 line-up be doing this week? And what songs will they be dancing to?

Here’s everything you need to know as week three approaches.

All the Strictly Come Dancing dances and songs

Week three: Movie Week

Caroline Quentin and Joahannes Radebe, Couples’ Choice, Everything’s Coming Up Roses by Ethel Merman (from Gypsy)

Clara Amfo and Aljaz Škorjanec, Tango, Lady Marmalade by Pink, Mya, Lil’ Kim and Christina Aguilera (from Moulin Rouge!)

Maisie Smith and Gorka Marquez, American Smooth, Into The Unknown by Idina Menzel (from Frozen II)

Nicola Adams and Katya Jones, Jive, Greased Lightnin’ by John Travolta (from Grease)

Ranvir Singh and Giovanni Pernice, Foxtrot, Love You I Do by Jennifer Hudson (from Dreamgirls)

Bill Bailey and Oti Mabuse, Paso Doble, The Good, The Bad and The Ugly by Ennio Morricone (from The Good, The Bad and The Ugly)

HRVY and Janette Manrara, Cha Cha, Don’t Go Breaking My Heart by Elton John and Kiki Dee (from Gnomeo and Juliet)

Jamie Laing and Karen Hauer, Charleston, Zero to Hero by Tawatha Agee, Lillias White, LaChanze, Roz Ryan, Cheryl Freeman and Vanéese Y Thomas (from Hercules)

Jason Bell and Luba Mushtuk, Paso Doble, Star Wars Theme by John Williams (from Star Wars)

JJ Chalmers and Amy Dowden, Foxtrot, Raindrops Keep Falling on My Head by BJ Thomas (from Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid)

Max George and Dianne Buswell, Couples’ Choice, The Simpsons Theme by Danny Elfman (from The Simpsons Movie)

Week two

Caroline Quentin and Joahannes Radebe, Paso Doble, El Gato Montes by Ramone Cortez

Clara Amfo and Aljaz Škorjanec, Viennese Waltz, You Don’t Own Me by SAYGRACE

Jacqui Smith and Anton Du Beke, Samba, Help Yourself by Tom Jones

Maisie Smith and Gorka Marquez, Tango, Midnight Sky by Miley Cyrus

Nicola Adams and Katya Jones, Couples’ Choice, Shine by Years & Years

Ranvir Singh and Giovanni Pernice, Quickstep, You Are The Sunshine Of My Life by Stevie Wonder

Bill Bailey and Oti Mabuse, Quickstep, Talk To The Animals by Bobby Darin

HRVY and Janette Manrara, Viennese Waltz, Stuck With U by Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber

Jamie Laing and Karen Hauer, American Smooth, Night and Day by Frank Sinatra

Jason Bell and Luba Mushtuk, Salsa, Get Lucky by Daft Punk feat. Pharrell Williams and Nile Rodgers

JJ Chalmers and Amy Dowden, Paso Doble, Believer by Imagine Dragons

Max George and Dianne Buswell, Jive, I’m A Believer by The Monkees

Week one

Caroline Quentin and Johannes Radebe, American Smooth, 9 to 5 (Morning Train) by Sheena Easton

Clara Amfo and Aljaz Škorjanec, cha cha, Don’t Start Now by Dua Lipa

Jacqui Smith and Anton Du Beke, foxtrot, Always Look On The Bright Side Of Life by Monty Python

Maisie Smith and Gorka Marquez, samba, Samba by Gloria Estefan

Nicola Adams and Katya, quickstep, Get Happy by Ella Fitzgerald

Ranvir Singh and Giovanni Pernice, paso doble, End Of Time by Beyoncé,

Bill Bailey and Oti Mabuse, cha cha, Pata Pata by Miriam Makeba

HRVY and Janette Manrara, jive, Faith by Stevie Wonder featuring Ariana Grandé,

Jamie Laing and Karen Hauer, cha cha, Think About Things by Daði Freyr,

Jason Bell and Luba Mushtuk, American Smooth, My Girl by The Temptations

JJ Chalmers and Amy Dowden, waltz, What A Wonderful World by Louis Armstrong

Max George and Dianne Buswell, tango, Best Fake Smile by Dua Lipa.

The styles producers have chosen for Strictly Come Dancing’s debut are a great indicator of how they see the celebrities on the show. The choice of song and partner suggest former Labour MP Jacqui may be a slightly light-hearted contestant, while the energetic quickstep will play to the athletic strengths of champion boxer Nicola and Katya.

The Wanted singer Max is protecting an injured wrist, so the less energetic style of the tango could be a deliberate choice to ensure he doesn’t exacerbate the injury.

