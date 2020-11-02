Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Don’t Rock the Boat is “bizarre telly” and leaves the audience feeling queasy

Don’t Rock the Boat is “bizarre telly” and leaves the audience feeling queasy

The ITV rowing show featured a surfeit of celebrity bodily functions.

  We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more)
Don't Rock The Boat (ITV)

New ITV celebrity endurance contest Don’t Rock the Boat premiered on ITV and many in the audience felt they had seen enough celebrities throwing up and worse to last them a lifetime.

Advertisement

The series, hosted by Freddie Flintoff and AJ Odudu, sees 12 celebrities rowing from Cornwall to John O’Groats in Scotland: the famous, mystical quest from the bottom to the top of Great Britain.

They were barely out of the harbour before former Coronation Street star Craig Charles was answering nature’s call. Primetime viewing that the nation has probably never experienced before (or will ever again).

Another viewer thought it was plain weird television: “#DontRockTheBoat – bizarre telly! Celebrities puking up rowing from Cornwall to Wales in conditions that normal rowers wouldnt attempt. Daftest scenario since Channel 4’s ‘The Jump'”.

Don’t Rock the Boat is the sort of programme that’s perfect for dissection on Twitter – and it was. One viewer posted: “Don’t know what people are complaining about I’ve personally waited forever for an hour show of celebrities honking all over the place #DontRockTheBoat #DRTB”.

It was fun for all the family… Well, almost all the family.

But wait! There is a fan base for Don’t Rock the Boat.

Some found the show appointment TV.

Of course, with its abseiling challenges and extreme deprivation it does resemble a certain other celebrity show returning to ITV on Sunday 15th November, a fact commented on by many on social media.

Don’t Rock the Boat features former Labour politician Tom Watson, Olympic icon Denise Lewis, model Jodie Kidd, Craig Charles, singer Fleur East, YouTuber Joe Weller, Love Island winner Jack Fincham, Coronation Street star Lucy Fallon, Olympic gold medallist Victoria Pendleton, The Chase star Shaun Wallace, former Emmerdale star Adam Thomas and Pussycat Dolls singer Kimberly Wyatt , who were split into two crews before facing their first epic leg at sea by rowing 90 nautical miles from St Ives to Dale in Pembrokeshire, a journey that was won by the Red team in 31 hours.

It screens on ITV each night this week at 9pm.

Advertisement

Check out what else is on with our TV Guide, or take a look at our new TV shows 2020 page to find out what’s airing this autumn and beyond.

Tags

All about Don't Rock the Boat

Don't Rock The Boat (ITV)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
BergHOFF Eurocast 6pc Cookhouse Set

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Get a BergHOFF cookware set for £183 + P&P

Buy this exquisite six-piece set now and you’ll receive a FREE frying pan worth £55!

Spring_Brandsite_1200x800_RT_October

Subscribe and get 6 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

Don't Rock the Boat (ITV)

Meet the star-studded cast of ITV’s Don’t Rock the Boat

Don't Rock The Boat (ITV)

Don’t Rock the Boat celebrity rowers include Craig Charles, Corrie star Lucy Fallon and Fleur East

Missed I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! days one and two? Catch up with our handy guide

Caroline Quentin

Caroline Quentin ‘signs up’ for Strictly Come Dancing 2020