Don’t Rock the Boat is “bizarre telly” and leaves the audience feeling queasy

New ITV celebrity endurance contest Don’t Rock the Boat premiered on ITV and many in the audience felt they had seen enough celebrities throwing up and worse to last them a lifetime.

The series, hosted by Freddie Flintoff and AJ Odudu, sees 12 celebrities rowing from Cornwall to John O’Groats in Scotland: the famous, mystical quest from the bottom to the top of Great Britain.

They were barely out of the harbour before former Coronation Street star Craig Charles was answering nature’s call. Primetime viewing that the nation has probably never experienced before (or will ever again).

#DontRockTheBoat Two minutes’ viewing, and Craig Charles throws up and needs a number two. Then a random blonde throws up. Click. pic.twitter.com/CE41Q4ByWK — Roger Crow Features (@RogerCrow) November 2, 2020

Another viewer thought it was plain weird television: “#DontRockTheBoat – bizarre telly! Celebrities puking up rowing from Cornwall to Wales in conditions that normal rowers wouldnt attempt. Daftest scenario since Channel 4’s ‘The Jump'”.

Don’t Rock the Boat is the sort of programme that’s perfect for dissection on Twitter – and it was. One viewer posted: “Don’t know what people are complaining about I’ve personally waited forever for an hour show of celebrities honking all over the place #DontRockTheBoat #DRTB”.

It was fun for all the family… Well, almost all the family.

I’m actually laughing so hard at the fact my mum is covering her face every time someone throws up ????????#DontRockTheBoat — Kelsea ♑️ (@KelseaWebbx) November 2, 2020

But wait! There is a fan base for Don’t Rock the Boat.

Thought I’d do a slight peep at #DontRockTheBoat thinking it has to be fab for me to commit. I’m in hook line n sinker. Love it already as they are all proper putting effort in. Love it already — Michelle ???????????????????? (@mishcousin) November 2, 2020

Some found the show appointment TV.

Of course, with its abseiling challenges and extreme deprivation it does resemble a certain other celebrity show returning to ITV on Sunday 15th November, a fact commented on by many on social media.

Can we just cancel I'm a celebrity and have this on for 3 weeks please #DontRockTheBoat — Sid Shorthouse (@SidShorthouse) November 2, 2020

Don’t Rock the Boat features former Labour politician Tom Watson, Olympic icon Denise Lewis, model Jodie Kidd, Craig Charles, singer Fleur East, YouTuber Joe Weller, Love Island winner Jack Fincham, Coronation Street star Lucy Fallon, Olympic gold medallist Victoria Pendleton, The Chase star Shaun Wallace, former Emmerdale star Adam Thomas and Pussycat Dolls singer Kimberly Wyatt , who were split into two crews before facing their first epic leg at sea by rowing 90 nautical miles from St Ives to Dale in Pembrokeshire, a journey that was won by the Red team in 31 hours.

It screens on ITV each night this week at 9pm.

