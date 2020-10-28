Meet Ranvir Singh – Strictly Come Dancing 2020 contestant and Good Morning Britain presenter

The Strictly Come Dancing rehearsal process can be rather gruelling – and Good Morning Britain presenter Ranvir Singh seems to have found that out the hard way.

Advertisement

The broadcaster appeared on Wednesday morning’s show with her foot in a bath of ice as she juggles her presenting duties with her attempts to learn the Quickstep for week two of the show.

“This week two malarkey is really hard,” she admitted. “You’ve got hardly any days and you are learning a whole new dance!”

This weekend presenter will be hoping to build on her performance in week one of the show, which saw her sit joint third on the Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard – tied on points with fellow members of the Strictly Come Dancing line-up Caroline Quentin and Nicola Adams.

Paired up with Giovanni Pernice (one of this year’s Strictly Come Dancing professionals), Ranvir will be hoping to prove she has what it takes to go all the way and lift the Glitterball trophy.

Who is Ranvir Singh?

Age: 43

Instagram: ranvirtv

Twitter: @ranvir01

Job: TV presenter

Partnered with: Giovanni Pernice

Ranvir is one of ITV’s most recognised presenters, not only regularly fronting Good Morning Britain but also working as a relief newsreader on ITV News and serving as an anchor for ITV’s Tonight.

In addition, she has hosted a range of primetime factual shows, including Real Stories with Ranvir Singh, The Martin Lewis Money Show and Eat, Shop, Save while she has recently appeared as a panel member on Loose Women.

She is the latest in a long line of Good Morning Britain’ presenters to take part in the series, following the lead of colleagues such as Susanna Reid and Richard Arnold – who she says she’ll turn to for advice.

Love Entertainment on TV? Get news and views on the best shows direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks! Our best wishes for a productive day. Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get the latest entertainment TV news, views and interviews direct to your inbox. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy

What has Ranvir Singh said about Strictly?

Announcing the news of her participation while presenting Good Morning Britain, Ranvir said: “The initial feeling of being confirmed for Strictly is one of complete terror – feels like embarking on a rollercoaster, where you really want to do it but you are equally scared. Hopefully after the first dance I will feel exhilarated rather than sick!”Referring to he colleagues who have previously taken to the Strictly dance floor, she added, “I’m going to need to pick your brains. I’m worried about energy levels.“I’ve been working throughout the whole pandemic, so I feel like I should have all the answers.”

Ranvir has also had a warning from former Strictly star, Susanna Reid, who said she will be feeling pretty tired juggling training with her early-morning starts on Good Morning Britain.

Advertisement

Strictly Come Dancing is set to return to BBC One this Autumn. You can see the full celebrity Strictly Come Dancing line-up here. To find out what else is on in the mean time, check out our TV Guide.