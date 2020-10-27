Strictly Come Dancing songs and dances revealed for week two

The 18th series of Strictly Come Dancing is underway after the live shows kicked off on October 24th, and the bar has certainly been raised this year.

YouTube star HRVY topped the Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard with an impressive 25 points, and EastEnders actress Maisie Smith wasn’t far behind with 24 points.

The 12 celebs will return to the dance floor for week two, where we’ll see the first elimination of the series.

After each dance The Strictly Come Dancing judges – Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel-Horwood and Motsi Mabuse – will mark the routines out of 10 before the public voting lines open at the end of the show.

So, what dances will the contestants in the Strictly Come Dancing 2020 line-up be doing this week? And what songs will they be dancing to?

Here’s everything you need to know as week two approaches.

All the Strictly Come Dancing dances and songs

Week two

Carole Quentine and Joahannes Radebe, Paso Doble, El Gato Montes by Ramone Cortez

Clara Amfo and Aljaz Škorjanec, Viennese Waltz, You Don’t Own Me by SAYGRACE

Jacqui Smith and Anton Du Beke, Samba, Help Yourself by Tom Jones

Maisie Smith and Gorka Marquez, Tango, Midnight Sky by Miley Cyrus

Nicola Adams and Katya Jones, Couples’ Choice, Shine by Years & Years

Ranvir Singh and Giovanni Pernice, Quickstep, You Are The Sunshine Of My Life by Stevie Wonder

Bill Bailey and Oti Mabuse, Quickstep, Talk To The Animals by Bobby Darin

HRVY and Janette Manrara, Viennese Waltz, Stuck With U by Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber

Jamie Laing and Karen Hauer, American Smooth, Night and Day by Frank Sinatra

Jason Bell and Luba Mushtuk, Salsa, Get Lucky by Daft Punk feat. Pharrell Williams and Nile Rodgers

JJ Chalmers and Amy Dowden, Paso Doble, Believer by Imagine Dragons

Max George and Dianne Buswell, Jive, I’m A Believer by The Monkees

???? Drumroll ????… It's time to reveal the routines for Week Two of #Strictly. ???? https://t.co/0JlQtr35Eg pic.twitter.com/e2pjfyw1OO — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) October 27, 2020

Week one

Caroline Quentin and Johannes Radebe, American Smooth, 9 to 5 (Morning Train) by Sheena Easton

Clara Amfo and Aljaz Škorjanec, cha cha, Don’t Start Now by Dua Lipa

Jacqui Smith and Anton Du Beke, foxtrot, Always Look On The Bright Side Of Life by Monty Python

Maisie Smith and Gorka Marquez, samba, Samba by Gloria Estefan

Nicola Adams and Katya, quickstep, Get Happy by Ella Fitzgerald

Ranvir Singh and Giovanni Pernice, paso doble, End Of Time by Beyoncé,

Bill Bailey and Oti Mabuse, cha cha, Pata Pata by Miriam Makeba

HRVY and Janette Manrara, jive, Faith by Stevie Wonder featuring Ariana Grandé,

Jamie Laing and Karen Hauer, cha cha, Think About Things by Daði Freyr,

Jason Bell and Luba Mushtuk, American Smooth, My Girl by The Temptations

JJ Chalmers and Amy Dowden, waltz, What A Wonderful World by Louis Armstrong

Max George and Dianne Buswell, tango, Best Fake Smile by Dua Lipa.

The styles producers have chosen for Strictly Come Dancing’s debut are a great indicator of how they see the celebrities on the show. The choice of song and partner suggest former Labour MP Jacqui may be a slightly light-hearted contestant, while the energetic quickstep will play to the athletic strengths of champion boxer Nicola and Katya.

The Wanted singer Max is protecting an injured wrist, so the less energetic style of the tango could be a deliberate choice to ensure he doesn’t exacerbate the injury.

Strictly Come Dancing is on Saturday 31st October at 7.10pm.