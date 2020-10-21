Strictly Come Dancing songs and dance styles revealed for week one

The first dance styles and songs the 12 celebrities will perform when they take to the dance floor for the 18th season of BBC One’s Strictly Come Dancing and Jacqui Smith and Anton Du Beke are doing a foxtrot to Monty Python’s Always Look On The Bright Side Of Life.

Other notable dances announced include Maisie Smith and Gorka Marquez performing a samba to Gloria Estefan’s Samba, appropriately, Samba by Gloria Estefan, while Max George and Dianne Buswell are performing a tango to Best Fake Smile by James Bay.

All the Strictly Come Dancing dances and songs for week one

Caroline Quentin and Johannes, American Smooth, 9 to 5 (Morning Train) by Sheena Easton

Clara Amfo and Aljaz, cha cha, Don’t Start Now by Dua Lipa

Jacqui Smith and Anton, foxtrot, Always Look On The Bright Side Of Life by Monty Python

Maisie Smith and Gorka, samba, Samba by Gloria Estefan

Nicola Adams and Katya, quickstep, Get Happy by Ella Fitzgerald

Ranvir Singh and Giovanni, paso doble, End Of Time by Beyoncé,

Bill Bailey and Oti, cha cha, Pata Pata by Miriam Makeba

HRVY and Janette, jive, Faith by Stevie Wonder featuring Ariana Grandé,

Jamie Laing and Karen, cha cha, Think About Things by Daði Freyr,

Jason Bell and Luba, American Smooth, My Girl by The Temptations

JJ Chalmers and Amy, waltz, What A Wonderful World by Louis Armstrong

Max George and Dianne, tango, Best Fake Smile by Dua Lipa.

The styles producers have chosen for Strictly Come Dancing’s debut are a great indicator of how they see the celebrities on the show. The choice of song and partner suggest former Labour MP Jacqui may be a slightly light-hearted contestant, while the energetic quickstep will play to the athletic strengths of champion boxer Nicola and Katya.

The Wanted singer Max is protecting an injured wrist, so the less energetic style of the tango could be a deliberate choice to ensure he doesn’t exacerbate the injury.

How will the judges in the studio – Craig Revel Horwood, Shirley Ballas and Motsi Mabuse – assess the new line-up? Find out when Strictly Come Dancing returns on Saturday 24th October at 7.25pm

