Emily in Paris soundtrack: All the songs featured in Lily Collins’ new Netflix series

From the creator of Sex and the City, Netflix‘s latest comedy-drama, Emily in Paris, arrives on the platform this week and stars Lily Collins as an American marketing executive who lands her dream job in the French capital.

While the 10-part series is worth a watch for its love triangles, beautiful shots of Paris and excellent cast alone, the comedy-drama also features a soundtrack full of upbeat French tracks – from classics like Edith Piaf’s La Vie en Rose, to modern indie songs from the likes of pop group Husbands’ Dream.

Here’s everything you need to know about Emily in Paris’ soundtrack – including a full list of all the songs featured in the show, as well as the scenes in which they’re played.

Emily in Paris soundtrack

Episode 1

‘Afterglow’ – Chelsea Jade

When Emily runs in Chicago.

‘Ce soir’ – Kumisolo

As Emily arrives in Paris

‘Summer in Paris’ – Oliver Charles Horton, Garo Nahoulakian and Bea Parks

While Emily carries her bags up to her new flat

‘Lunatique’ – Stereo Total

As Emily takes her first selfie in Paris and arrives at Savoir for the first time

‘Real Good Time’ – Nada Funk

Emily orders a croissant from her local bakery

‘The Break’ – Etella

Emily tries to make lunch plans with her new colleagues

‘Aujourd’hui’ – Henning Specht

When Emily meets Mindy

‘Rumours’ – Alan Fitzpatrick

Emily strolls Paris

‘Ce sera bien’ – Nicole Louvier

Emily bumps into Luc

‘Christine’ – Juniore

Emily’s first night in Paris

‘La Paix’ – Barbagallo

Emily short-circuits her whole building by charging her vibrator

Episode 2

‘Dans La Radio (Futuro Pelo Remix)’ – Jacques

Emily runs in Paris

‘Je suis (Tu hais)’ – KIZ

Emily accidentally steps in dog muck

‘Where Is My Ego? (Dim Sum Remix)’ – Husbands

Emily arrives at the Maison Lavaux party

‘Is It Funk?’ – Trunkline

Antoine chats to Emily

‘Remedy’ – DATAvBÄSS

The end of the party

‘Dream’ – Husbands

Emily goes shopping at a Paris market

‘Time’ – EllaHarp

Emily breaks up with her boyfriend

‘Again’ – The George Kaplan Conspiracy

Emily takes a picture of the rain

‘Bunga Bunga’ – Nous Non Plus

Brigitte Macron retweets Emily’s tweet

‘Standing in This Dream’ – My Dear

Emily shares a toast with her colleagues

Episode 3

‘Magnifique’ – Emily in Paris

Emily runs in Paris

‘Big Future’ – Obliques

Emily washes her hair in a bidet

‘Vers les tombes’ – Chevalrex

Emily meets Gabriel at his restaurant

‘Rouge Soleil’ – Ravages

Emily receives a rather intimate present

Episode 4

‘Love in Suburbia’ – Danny Connors

Emily visits her local flower stand

‘Cyclop’ – Exsonvaldes & Helena Miquel

Emily posts a photo with her roses

‘Je Ne Said Pas Pourquoi’ – Cyril Giroux Feat. Chloé Lacan

Gabriel helps Emily with her packages

‘Let’s Always Stay in Love’ – Meghan Smith

Emily arrives at work

‘L’amour’ – Selectracks

Emily and Mindy arrive at the art gallery

‘Mango Tango’ – Werner Tautz

Emily talks to Randy Zimmer

‘Ce Soir Je M’en Vais’ – Slove Feat. Maud Geffray

Emily gets a restaurant reservation

‘Saint Germain’ – AMAURY LOUVET

Emily and her colleagues eat at Gabriel’s restaurant

‘Pretty Boy’ – Cavale

Emily says goodnight to Gabriel

‘Le Temps Est Bon’ – Isabelle Pierre

Emily bumps into Camille

Episode 5

‘Rendez Vous’ – La Plage

Emily arrives at work

‘Je Ne Said Pas Pourquoi’ – Cyril Giroux Feat. Chloé Lacan

Emily creates an Instagram post at the Durée event

‘Ces Bottes Sont Faites Pour Marcher’ – Muguette

Emily, Camille and Gabriel head out for the evening

‘Keep It Close To Me (Cyril Hahn Remix)’ – Yumi Zouma

Emily and Gabriel speak at the Vincent van Gough exhibit

‘Amour Dans Le Motu’ – La Femme

Emily and Mindy take Emily’s Instagram out for one last spin

‘Diving’ – Art School Girlfriend

Gabriel and Emily walk up the stairs of their flat building

‘Touche-Moi’ – Stereo Total

Ending music

Episode 6

‘Chandelier’ – Sia

The song Mindy sings in her Chinese Popstar audition

‘Bien Que Paris Sois Gris’ – Selectracks

Emily sits in a cafe

‘Girls Pop’ – Tele Music

Emily brings Thomas back to her flat

‘La vie en rose’ – Édith Piaf

The song Mindy sings in the park

‘Poly’ – Neutron

Emily arrives at the ballet

‘Pas de Six (6), Act III, No. 19 from Swan Lake – Westar Classical Music WCM 09: Passion & Romance

Emily runs up the stairs

‘Dance of the Cygnets’ – Swan Lake

Emily speaks with Pierre Cadault

‘Espiègle’ – Tchaikovsky

Emily and Sylvie chat

Episode 7

‘Loin De Toi’ – Cyril Giroux Feat. Chloé Lacan

Emily walks through Paris

‘Goodnight Little Empire‘ – Madonnatron

Emily arrives at Brooklyn Clark’s hotel

‘Mister Syncope’ – Bikini Machine

Brooklyn Clark picks out clothes

‘Hit Sale’ – Therapie TAXI Feat. Roméo Elvis

Emily and Gabriel ride on a motorcycle through Paris

‘La route’ – Juniore

Episode ends

Episode 8

‘Le Zou’ – Hyperclean

Emily, Camille and Gabriel travel to Camille’s family home

‘Yéyé St-Tropez’ – Claire Marcelle

Emily cycles around Champagne

‘Paris Tropical’ – Minuit

Emily and Timothee spend the night together

‘Une Évasion’ – Laure Briard

Emily packs her bags

‘Viens La’ – Clare and Olivier Manchon

Episode ends

Episode 9

‘C’est Si Bon’ – Eartha Kitt

Emily visits the art gallery

‘Let’s Go To Work’ – Electro Deluxe

Emily visits Grey Space

‘Atrocities’ – Antony and The Johnsons

Emily visits Pierre

‘Bad Dreams’

End of episode

Episode 10

‘Let’s Always Stay in Love’ – Meaghan Smith

Opening of episode

‘Mes amis’ – Selectracks

Emily takes a trip on a boat

‘Paris-Rome’ – Massimo Guadalupi

Emily finds Camille and Gabriel arguing

‘Pulse’ – The Venice Connection

Emily arrives at work

‘Burst Into Flames’ – Cavale

Emily drinks wine

‘De Profundis (Ni Fleurs, Ni Couronnes)’ – Delphine Volange

Emily walks through Paris

‘Non, Je Ne Regrette Rien’ – Edith Piaf

Episode ends