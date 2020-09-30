The Savoy provides startling behind-the-scenes insight into the London hotel

ITV’s new docuseries about the inner workings of the classic London hotel The Savoy premiered on Wednesday and was an instant jaw-dropping insight into the lifestyles of the rich and moderately famous.

The clientele is quirky, the prices are eye-watering, the staff include some big characters and Gordon Ramsay casually popped into roast the kitchen staff at his Savoy Grill. The effing and blinding was immediately off the scale.

Executive producer Ramsay himself was “excited” to see the series, which is made by his TV production company Studio Ramsay.

However, his style – despite its renown in the restaurant and TV world with series such as Kitchen Nightmares – was not appreciated by many viewers.

Very interesting to see the Savoy and how committed the staff are to doing their jobs so well – and then you waltz in and you’re just horrible and rude to everyone. You make a real t**t of yourself by behaving like that. #TheSavoy — the wayward nun (@MiraDreams) September 30, 2020

Even though Chef Ramsay’s name was above the door of the legendary Savoy Grill, many viewers thought his “whole being rude to everyone schtick is a bit old now”.

Or to put it another way…

#TheSavoy And then Gordon turned up, demoralised his staff, swore a bit & threw a plate away — DavidC ☕️ (@motheradamplay) September 30, 2020

Mary Kate in the florist shop, who ironically is allergic to flowers, was an instant hit with viewers. While she thought she was more Gemma Collins, of TOWIE fame, her boss encouraged her to think she was Adele and viewers were right with her.

#Thesavoy love the florist girl never be ashamed of who you are or where you are from, dream big and go for it. Great personality and someone that seems to be adding value and energy to the overall team culture. ???? — Scott Montgomery (@smontgomery1980) September 30, 2020

Episode one was filmed at the beginning of 2020 and introduced the stern figure of head butler Sean, who showed viewers around the royal suite, which costs £13,000 per night, then put the fear into trainee butler Michael, son of late actress Lynda Bellingham, especially when he was serving at a cocktail party and was severely rebuked.

Earlier Sean said: “This is a beast of a hotel, but a lovely beast.”

His tough love treatment did not go down well with some viewers of The Savoy. In fact, it was a turn-off.

Sorry, but I wouldn't want to stay here after seeing the the way they treat the staff. Was enjoying it until Sean started to show Michael up at the cocktail party and Gordon Ramsay started swearing. #TheSavoy ???? — Rachael Lewis (@rubyrache) September 30, 2020

Some felt such sympathy for Michael they wanted to get him out of the environment.

#TheSavoy anyone know if michael has a gofundme lmao i wanna get him out of that environment x — h o l l i e (@holl_) September 30, 2020

There were positive response to the series. One fan tweeted: “Watching #TheSavoy just makes me crave Afternoon Tea, Beef Wellington and a ridiculous cocktail! Food and drink porn at its finest.”

Another wrote: “Really enjoyed #thesavoy tonight. The workers are great characters. Being a butler never seemed to stressful!”

The Savoy will continue on ITV next Wednesday.

