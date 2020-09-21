What time is the coronavirus briefing? How to watch on TV and online

Last updated: 21st September

The BBC will air a new coronavirus press briefing today to warn the public of a difficult winter ahead, it has been announced.

Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Witty will lead the briefing, with the plans to warn the UK that it stands at a critical point in the ongoing health crisis.

The news comes as the rate of infection has risen in many places around the country, prompting speculation that tougher lockdown measures are soon to be implemented.

The coronavirus press briefings were a regular part of the television schedules earlier in the year, as people made time to tune in for the latest information about the government’s handling of the pandemic.

Past events have been hosted by Prime Minister Boris Johnson and other members of the cabinet, but he is not expected to appear in the broadcast today.

Read on for everything you need to know about today’s coronavirus briefing.

When is the coronavirus briefing time today?

The coverage of today’s briefing will begin on BBC One at 11am.

Until the end of June, the government had been holding daily COVID-19 briefings from Downing Street, but in the time since it has only been addressing the public when there has been significant new information to report.

Today, that is expected to be a warning of cases on the rise and lockdown measures on the way.

Where can I watch the coronavirus briefing?

The daily update is broadcast live from Downing Street on BBC One. You can also tune into BBC One live via BBC iPlayer.

The daily briefings have been broadcast live on the BBC News 24 channel in the past, while the BBC also scheduled a special coronavirus BBC News programme each day that featured the daily briefing.

Who is leading today’s coronavirus briefing?

Chief Medical Officer Prof Chris Whitty will be leading the briefing today, joined by Chief Scientific Adviser Prof Patrick Vallance, to discuss scenarios that could emerge in the impending winter season.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will not appear at the briefing today.

What will be included in today’s briefing?

Today’s briefing is all about how the UK could be impacted by coronavirus this winter, as the season has long been thought a significant hurdle in this pandemic.

This may be a precursor to tougher lockdown controls as cases have been on the rise as of late, a worrying trend that recently prompted the government to cap gatherings at no more than six people.

Previously, the maximum number of people allowed to gather outside was 30, meaning that the new restrictions mark a significant change.

Will Boris Johnson be at the coronavirus briefing?

No, the Prime Minister will not attend today’s briefing.

Johnson has led several briefings since returning to work after his severe case of coronavirus. However, other senior ministers have stepped in for him on numerous occasions.

Ministers that have led briefings in the past include Chancellor Rishi Sunak, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, Health Secretary Matt Hancock, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps and Home Secretary Priti Patel.

Does Boris Johnson have coronavirus?

Johnson announced he had tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday 27th March via a video on his Twitter account.

Nine days later he was admitted into hospital and Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab deputised in his absence.

Johnson was discharged on Sunday 12th April and returned to work on the week commencing 27th April.

