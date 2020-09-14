It won’t be long now before a fresh batch of bakers make their way into the Bake Off tent for a new series of The Great British Bake Off.

With 10 years of drama from several soggy bottoms to lots of tasty bakes and a whole Baked Alaska in the bin, you’ll be happy to know there’s lot’s more baking where that came from!

And the 11th series, which will air on September 22nd, is set to look and feel a little different to previous years, with the show’s cast and crew having to make a “mammoth sacrifice” to make it happen in light of COVID-19.

New co-presenter Matt Lucas – who takes over from Sandi Toksvig – recently described filming this year’s series “like living on a holiday camp.”

So, what exactly will the new series be like? Is there any word on who this year’s bakers will be? And will social distancing restrictions mean no more Hollywood handshakes?

Here’s everything you need to know about the new series as it makes its much anticipated return!

When is The Great British Bake Off on TV in 2020?

The Great British Bake Off will return to Channel 4 on September 22nd.

The official Great British Bake Off account tweeted the news, writing: “Put a little love in your tart. Join us on Tuesday 22nd September for the return of The Great British Bake Off!”

Filming for the series started at the end of July, with contestants and crew reportedly having to quarantine for 14 days.

A spokesperson for Love Productions – the company which creates the show – explained: “We are working hard to deliver Bake Off to the audience this year, the priority is the safety of everyone involved in the production of the series.”

Has filming for The Great British Bake Off been affected by coronavirus?

Like many other shows, filming for The Great British Bake Off was delayed due to the recent pandemic.

Filming was expected to begin in May, but, due to the public health crisis, it was postponed.

The producers recently revealed the behind-the-scenes changes the show had to go through in order to work in the current climate.

The show’s production staff, which consists of 120 people, had to live in a self-contained biosphere for six weeks to safely film the upcoming series and allow the cast to work around social-distancing guidelines.

Kieran Smith, creative director at Love Productions, said: “So many people rely on Bake Off for work that we knew we had to work out a plan.”

Deputy Director of Programmes at Channel 4, Kelly Webb-Lamb also spoke about the changes that had to be made to show.

During the Edinburgh TV Festival, she said: “What we’ve done is created protocols with the production companies that absolutely there are protocols, we’ve worked hard with them to put testing and quarantining regimes in place beforehand for all talent, all cast, all crew, so that when we go into the bubble we know that everybody there is negative.”

Who will host Bake Off 2020?

Bake Off 2020 will look a little different from previous years, after Sandi Toksvig announced she was to quit the show.

She’ll be replaced by comedian Matt Lucas, who’ll join Noel Fielding as host.

“When stepping down from a job it is quite common for people to say they are doing so in order to spend more time with their family. Unusually I am departing from the Great British Bake Off so I can spend more time with my other work,” Sandi explained in a statement.

“As my waistline will testify, Bake Off is an all-consuming show. Spending time with Prue, Paul and Noel has been one of the great pleasures of my life. These are friendships which I know will continue beyond the confines of television.

“Bake Off is a wonderful programme which has already proved it can happily withstand a change of hosting personnel. The reason for that, of course, is that the true stars of the show are the bakers themselves. I wish everyone well.”

What has Matt said about joining the show?

Earlier this year, it was confirmed that the Little Britain star would be taking over from Sandi on The Great British Bake Off.

Speaking of his new role, Matt said: “I’m chuffed to bits to be joining the most delicious show on television. I can’t wait to break bread with Noel, Prue and Paul and meet the brilliant bakers. And bearing in mind my love of cake, I’ve already ordered some much larger trousers in anticipation. See you in the tent!”

Matt also revealed exactly what he would bake for his Showstopper cake as he spoke to Steph McGovern.

Referring to his single The Baked Potato Song – from which all proceeds are going towards the NHS and the fight against COVID-19 – he said: “Oh…well…obviously I’d do a baked potato of course!”

Matt recently opened up about filming in the current pandemic, comparing it to “living on a holiday camp.”

During an appearance on Steph McGovern’s daytime show, Steph’s Packed Lunch, he explained: “We did something I don’t think any other production had yet done. The makers, Love Productions, hired a hotel and we had a skeleton staff working in the hotel of about 25 people. Everyone who was working on the show lived in this hotel and the tent was put up in the grounds.”

He added: “It was amazing. We did things in the evening. I hosted bingo one night, Prue did a flower arranging class and Paul Hollywood brought his pizza oven and made pizzas for everyone. It was like living on a holiday camp.”

Matt also told Steph how emotional he found the competition, saying: “I would get very invested in it… I would have to go to my room after a baker was sent home and have a word with myself for a couple of hours because I’d get really upset. It was emotional.”

Who will be the judges on Bake Off 2020?

Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood are back to deliver savage criticism, Hollywood handshakes and complete death stares across the tent.

Who are the bakers in the line-up?

Our bakers’ dozen will be announced in due course – and we’re likely to see the same sorts of eccentrics and characters heading into the tent.

What can viewers expect from the new series?

Viewers can expect lots from the new series.

The first signature bake on this year’s show will be a Battenberg cake and Matt says there’s also a Japanese Week this time round.

“The first signature challenge is Battenberg cake and I did try a sample of each of the 12 Battenberg cakes… I wasn’t sick but I definitely never tried all the cakes after that. I enjoyed it, but it was a lot of sugar,” he said.

“They’ve done Japanese week for the first time and 80s week for the first time.”

How do you apply for Bake Off 2020?

Unfortunately, applications for Bake Off 2020 have now closed. But if you ever think you’re in with a chance in the future, read our stellar guide with hints and tips from Bake Off 2017 winner Sophie Faldo about how to nail your application.

Who won The Great British Bake Off in 2019?

While Steph was the front-runner for the majority of the series, underdog David Atherton stunned fans by taking the top prize during the final.

He joins a growing list of amateur bakers who have conquered the famous white tent.

