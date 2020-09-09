BBC One changes today’s schedule to add coronavirus update

BBC One has announced an urgent schedule change to today’s programming to make way for coverage of a new coronavirus update from the government.

The BBC News special will air from 3:45pm to 5:15pm, covering a government press conference in addition to analysis of the latest announcements.

It replaces Garden Rescue and The Repair Shop, both of which have been dropped from the schedules.

Apart from this change, the schedule remains the same as previously billed, with Escape to the Country airing from 3pm to 3:45pm and Pointless following the BBC News special at 5:15pm.

Schedule changes such as this were a regular feature during the early days of the coronavirus lockdown as the government updated the public with the latest developments, but this is the first one for some time.

The press conference will see Prime Minister Boris Johnson go into further detail regarding last night’s news that social gatherings of more than six people will be banned in England from this Monday, 14th September, with coronavirus cases rising around the country.

As was the case with many of the press conferences earlier in the year, Johnson will be flanked by senior advisers Prof Chris Whitty and Sir Patrick Vallance.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock discussed the new changes on BBC Breakfast this morning, explaining, “This is really simple. Gatherings are ok, they should be socially distanced of course, but groups only of up to six.” Elsewhere, he added that the new rules would be in place for “the foreseeable future”.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4 he said, “I really hope we can turn this round before Christmas. I think that, in a pandemic, Christmas is a long way off.

“Three months is a long time in a pandemic and I very much hope this strong rule, together with the local action we’ve taken in places like Bolton… I very hope much therefore this can work to do that by Christmas.”

