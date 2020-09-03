Meet JJ Chalmers – Strictly Come Dancing 2020 contestant and Invictus Games medallist

Strictly will be back on our screens before we know it, with the celebrity line up being announced daily.

Joining this year’s Strictly Come Dancing is JJ Chalmers, who was announced as the eighth celebrity contestant for the 2020 series.

He’ll be competing for the Glitterball alongside BBC Radio 1’s Clara Amfo, former boxing champ Nicola Adams, Good Morning Britain’s Ranvir Singh and others.

So, who is he? And what’s he known for? Here’s everything you need to know about one of the celebs in the Strictly Come Dancing line-up.

Who is JJ Chalmers?

Age: 33

Instagram: @jj.chalmers

Twitter: @JJChamersRM

Job: Television presenter and former Royal Marine and Invictus Games medallist

The television presenter joins Strictly with an incredible back story. His career as a Royal Marine Commando was cut short after he suffered life-changing injuries following an IED explosion in Afghanistan.

After years of rehabilitation, however, JJ went on to compete in the 2014 Invictus Games where he captained the Trike Cycling team and took home three medals.

As a spokesperson for this inaugural Invictus Games JJ got an insight into TV and embarked on a career in broadcasting.

His breakthrough role came in 2016 as a Studio Presenter role for the Rio Paralympics.

Since 2017, he’s anchored BBC One’s coverage of the Invictus Games.

Other presenting highlights for BBC Sport include The Commonwealth Games and The London Marathon.

As part of the BBC’s Ceremonial team, JJ commentates on The Lord Mayor’s Show and was involved in the D-Day Memorial programming.

And fans will probably recognise him from his other presenting gigs, including The One Show, BBC Breakfast, Getaways, The People Remember and Radio 5 Live’s From Helmand and Back.

What has JJ said about Strictly?

JJ’s Strictly signing was announced on ITV’s Lorraine.

Speaking about the news, he said: “My whole life is defined by facing challenges. Whether it’s becoming a Royal Marine Commando, recovering from my injuries sustained in Afghanistan to competing in The Invictus Games.”

He added: “Now as a TV Presenter I’m lucky enough to witness some of the greatest sporting contests in the world. Strictly is a whole different ball game in respect to the challenges I will face but I’m up for an adventure and at least my mum will know where I am!”

We look forward to seeing you on Strictly, JJ!

