Jenna Coleman still hopes to make more series of Victoria

The actress said she was waiting until she was a little bit older before reprising her role as the monarch.

Jenna Coleman plays Queen Victoria

Victoria star Jenna Coleman has said that she still hopes to make more series of Victoria – but she is waiting until she has aged “a bit more.”

The former Doctor Who star has appeared in three series of the show so far, with the most recent season having aired in 2019.

And speaking to Tatler, she said that while a fourth run was not confirmed, there were still loads more stories to tell about the famous monarch.

“There may be another series,” she said. “I’m waiting until I age a bit more. There’s too much of a good story ( not to make any more series).”

Last year, Coleman announced that the period drama was set to take a “bit of a breather” before a potential series four – with the creative team deciding where to take the story next.

Speaking to Graham Norton on his BBC Radio 2 show, the actress said, “[Victoria] is definitely going to take a break, bit of a breather and then we’re working out [what to do next].”

She added, “There’s a lot of conversations: do you start at the Crimean War, or do you start later? I mean there’s too much story, unless I literally did commit until I am 63.”

Coleman’s statement that she still hopes to return for another run will come as reassuring news to fans, with the star having previously admitted that the role may need to be recast at some point given the age difference – in a similar strategy as that used by The Crown.

She said, “There’s going to come a point where I have to [to be recast]. The idea I’ll be playing Victoria meeting Abdul is not really possible.

“But it’s going to be a hard thing to give over, especially as she gets older. She’s becoming much more like everything that she’s kind of known for – her impatience and straightness and inability to hide how she feels.

“[Recasting] brings a lot of challenges and it’s hard as an actor – when you’ve taken it so far it’s hard to give it up.”

