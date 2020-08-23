Mortimer and Whitehouse: Gone Fishing’s return excites fans into a polite frenzy

For a show that has made slow television so fashionable, the return of Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing to BBC Two on Sunday has sent fans into a polite frenzy.

Season three of the show about two comedians standing in British rivers catching fish then, crucially, returning them, premiered with Paul Whitehouse and Bob Mortimer attempting to catch salmon in the River Tweed in northern England/Scotland.

The chat between the two friends scored high on the Sunday mirth-o-meter, with Mortimer saying: “If there is one thing I’d change about you it’s a better skin regime. It’s quite frightening. And ideally you’d dress differently. You don’t seem that bothered about clothes.”

Mortimer’s attempts to cast his fly rod without killing Whitehouse and their guide were particularly amusing, albeit likely to fail all public liability insurance guidelines.

In awe of the stunning scenery. Shouldn't laugh, but I'm in fits over Bob's attempt to cast, ending up injuring both his fellow boat mates. #Gonefishing — Avril (@_AvrilH_) August 23, 2020

Whitehouse responded with righteous indignation, reprimanding “young Bob” for his lack of fishing acumen.

Paul’s going to frighten all the fishes away, shouting and cussing at young Bob like that!…. #gonefishing — © Mr. Chambers ™ (@mr_chambers_) August 23, 2020

Mortimer returned with a gallery of new comedy characters, including “Lynx Silversmith” and “Mystic Wilf”.

Many Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing fans were happy to see the return of the show simply for its mood-boosting properties.

Nice to have my weekly 30min dose of instant serotonin back, #GoneFishing with @RealBobMortimer and @PaulWhitehouse ❤️ — dave magee says wear a mask and wash your hands (@DaveLaFaro) August 23, 2020

Mortimer & Whitehouse riffing on jam flavours “takes Sunday evening viewing to a new level,” according to this fan on Twitter.

Gone Fishing #GoneFishing with @RealBobMortimer and @PaulWhitehous64 talking about jam takes perfect Sunday evening viewing to a new level. Suck it, #AntiquesRoadshow — Kate (@jokerunning) August 23, 2020

Another commented: “The friendship, the scenery, the music, just delightfully relaxing…”

#gonefishing The friendship, the scenery, the music, just delightfully relaxing… — Ella Chacha ???????????? (@elacha123) August 23, 2020

A programme which is full of so much gently humorous observations inspired similar light-hearted musings, particularly Mortimer’s ability to topple over at any moment.

@RealBobMortimer watching a grown man fall to the floor like he’s been shot is unedifying. Going to turn over and watch Neymar instead #gonefishing — adam collins (@Collins_Adam1) August 23, 2020

Why does Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing work so well? “It’s essentially 2 blokes standing in a river waffling rubbish but it’s such a beautiful programme with 2 comedy genius’s [sic].”

Why does #GoneFishing work so well? It’s essentially 2 blokes standing in a river waffling rubbish but it’s such a beautiful programme with 2 comedy genius’s — ????Rach????️‍???? (@Pink_Flamingo74) August 23, 2020

Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing returns to BBC next Sunday. Watch seasons 1-2 on BBC iPlayer.

